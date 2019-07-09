4 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Most Fun To Date, So Plan An Adventure

Dating, on its best days, can actually be really fun. If you're looking for some spontaneous sweetness in your life, there are actually a handful of zodiac signs who are the most fun to date. Sometimes, you're just looking to have some downright fun. Perhaps you're ready to escape to the beach on the weekends or take a half-day off from work to meet a cutie for a picnic in the park. Dating someone who is also going to love fun dates and is willing to goof off could be the right move.

Of course, everyone defines fun differently. A great way to suss out if someone is your type of fun is to ask them questions about what you should do on your first date. Maybe jump right in and suggest doing something really whacky, like axe throwing or indoor skydiving. If that seems a little too intense, try paying attention to their ideas, because it can allow you to explore how creative and willing they are to try new things.

There are a select few signs of the zodiac that live for having fun, so if you see the following in their bios, consider giving it your best shot.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Stocksy/ Bonnin Studio Aquarians can be very peculiar people. They are naturally a bit aloof and don't always instantly connect with people. As a result, they can be ready and willing to do things that are kind of off the wall. They vibe best with people through sharing experiences, rather through communication on its own. For example, an Aquarius likely dreads the traditional date format of meeting for dinner or a drink and trying to figure out if you click. Inviting an Aquarius to rent kayaks with you or hit an escape room could be the exact type of thing that would allow them to warm up to you.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leos know how to have a good time and have very fine taste in things that are meant to be enjoyed. A Leo will take you to a restaurant that is pretty much a hole-in-the-wall, and it will be the best food you've ever had. Leos may have an appreciation for a certain food or really interesting grocery store that sells a very extensive variety of tree nuts. If you want to learn more about something incredible random and feel like you're hanging out with that popular kid you've always wanted to be friends, consider dating a Leo.

Gemini (May 20 —June 21) Geminis are great for a good time because they're naturally pretty curious and intense. If a Gemini vibes with you, you will likely talk for hours about the most random things. Your date might start off by grabbing some casual drinks or snacks somewhere, but somehow, you'll end up at a random underground comedy-turned-aerial-silks performance before the end of the night.