The Best Zodiac Signs To Have A Summer Fling With, So Get Your Flirt On

If your goal is to have a flirty, no-strings-attached summer, there are a few things you might want to keep in mind. For starters, some folks are just better at having fun flings that don't step on your toes, heart, or generally kill your vibe. If you want to have the best possible time this season, consider taking a chance and asking out one of the best zodiac signs to have a summer fling with. When the weather gets warmer, it can feel like there are seemingly a million social events. This can be a great opportunity to put yourself out there and go on a few dates! However, some signs aren't great with communication or spontaneity (ahem, Cancers), and therefore, might not be the best candidates for a fun summer fling.

Of course, astrology is never definitive. Regardless of your sign, you get to spend your summer getting as flirty as you feel comfortable with. Try to remember that it's OK to feel vulnerable, communicate what you want, and accept if a crush isn't the right person for what you're looking for. To set yourself up for the most fun, consider going on a date with one of the following signs.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Giphy Libras are an incredible option for a summer fling because they are interested in being spontaneous, while also able to communicate what they're thinking. If you're looking for a date to go out for an evening of late-night dancing with, Libras have a knack for livening the energy of any situation.

Aries (March 21—April 19) Giphy If you're looking for a summer fling that is super fun and pretty intense (read: some really good sex), look no further than your local neighborhood Aries hottie. Aries love nothing more than sexy make out sessions. Be wary that they may not feel comfortable revealing their feelings to you or being vulnerable, at least not at first. But when it comes to flings, Aries knows how to focus on having lots of fun.