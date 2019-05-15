It doesn't matter whether or not you're a fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians because, like it or not, the Kardashian effect is very much real, and from the looks of it, they're just getting started. When the news broke that Kim Kardashian was studying to become a lawyer on April 10 in Vogue, many rolled their eyes. But here's what you didn't know: Kim Kardashian's astrology chart helps illustrate that she has what it takes to become a successful lawyer, and I don't doubt she'll find a deep fulfillment following in her dad, Robert Kardashian's, footsteps. As a practicing astrologist, it feels worthwhile to mention that Kim Kardashian's lived experiences (her personal traumas, her work to free Alice Johnson in June, 2018, and her Paris robbery) have certainly informed her decision to practice law.

After taking a closer look at Kardashian's birth chart, her motivations for charting this path forward in her career all makes sense, but allow me to reiterate: Kim Kardashian has more than enough resilience to push through law school, and becoming a lawyer is just the beginning for this justice-seeking Libra.

Kim Kardashian: Sun In Libra, Venus-Jupiter-Midheaven In Virgo

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West was born with her sun in diplomatic Libra, with its irresistible planetary ruler Venus sitting directly over her Midheaven in Virgo. Venus is the planet of love, beauty, relationships, and seduction. The Midheaven sign, however, determines our life mission, public persona, and reputation in the world. The sign of meticulous Virgo is a lover of details and perfection. Sound familiar? IDK about you, but I think we're pretty well acquainted with Kim's Venus in Virgo Midheaven.

To top it off, lucky Jupiter, planet of abundance and expansion, is conjunct her Midheaven, which only makes her career and reputation in the world that much greater. Something else that's interesting about this? The KUWTK star was born with a Sagittarius Ascendant, and lucky Jupiter is Sagittarius' planetary ruler. This not only means Kim is a highly ambitious individual, she's also a natural-born leader. Her Jupiter-Midheaven conjunction directly opposes her moon in Pisces, which serves as a symbol of her inner strength, family karma, and desire for tradition.

From her chart, Kim is a highly sensitive individual with an enormous amount of compassion. This Jupiter-Moon in Pisces opposition naturally puts a magnifying glass over her intuitive abilities and emotional empathy. Jupiter is Pisces' traditional ruler, which only emphasizes her self-sacrificing nature and interconnectedness. Then again, her ambition, professional charisma, and natural selflessness is only part of the equation...

Keeping Up With Law School: Mercury-Uranus in Scorpio

A lot of people underestimate the power of Kim K, but the KUWTK superstar was born with Mercury conjunct Uranus in Scorpio. What that boils down to is this: Mercury is the planet of communication and thought process; Uranus is the planet of rebellion and innovation; and Scorpio is emotionally fixed, incredibly intense, transformative, and sexual. It's the detective of the zodiac, as it prefers to working with taboo topics, all while revealing all that's hidden beneath the surface.

So it's no wonder Kim Kardashian loves playing the private investigator role with her sisters (how could you ever forget that time she hacked into Khloe's unfaithful boyfriend's voicemail?!), but it doesn't end there. Those born with an electric combo like Mercury-Uranus in Scorpio are brilliant beyond words. Uranus is futuristic and shockingly clever, and in penetrating Scorpio, razor sharp. Kim is totally mysterious, and it's largely because she rarely gives herself away. This, of course, is typical of Mercury in Scorpio, but it's also why I believe she'll make a brilliant lawyer. This celestial energy makes Kim naturally analytical, calculative, and venomous when crossed.

On the dark side, Mercury in Scorpio can be vicious and hurtful, and with radical Uranus in the mix, you never know what you're going to get. Sounds very much like the characteristics of a lawyer, don't they? Uranus is associated with technology, science, experimentation, and all things unconventional. So when you combine this energy with Kim's x-ray vision and razor-sharp tongue, it's nothing short of revolutionary.