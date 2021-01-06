Susan Korn must be a fairy godmother at heart, because the designer just released a collection that any Disney fan would dream of owning. The Disney x Susan Alexandra Cinderella Capsule Collection has two adorable embellished bags inspired by your favorite princess. Either bag would be the perfect accent to make any outfit get noticed, while at the same time give you that magical Cinderella feel way past midnight.

You'd never dream of leaving behind your very own Susan Alexandra Cinderella bag at a party as you may with a glass slipper, not even for a Prince Charming. After all, who needs a prince when you can have an amazing beaded purse? If you're unfamiliar with the brand, you've probably scrolled by a Susan Alexandra piece or two on your Insta feed before. The NYC studio is "dedicated to bringing joy and sparkle to everyday life," which makes their pieces vibrant AF and necessary for an Insta-worthy #OOTD.

Since Disney is also known for sparking joy with a little bit of pixie dust, it just makes sense that these two brands would collaborate. The result of this happily ever after union is two extraordinary Cinderella purses that you'll want to start saving up for right now. Both are inspired by the princess's pink ball gown.

The first purse in the collection is the Disney Cinderella Bow Bag, which is un-bow-lievably chic. It features pink beaded bow embellishments on a white and teal bag. The bows are reminiscent of when Cinderella's animal friends helped to spruce up her ballgown. Cinderella even wears a teal beaded necklace with her pink dress that's similar to the teal bead accents on the bag.

This bag would go perfectly with one of the Lirika Matoshi Cinderella Collection dresses, such as the Wish Upon A Dream Dress which is also accented with pink bows. If you wore this combination to your next formal event, you'd definitely turn heads and be your very own version of Cinderella. You could also carry your Susan Alexandra purse to add a pop of color to a more casual teal sweater and jeans lewk, or any little black dress.

If you love the pink bows, you'll also love the Disney Cinderella Dress Fringe Bag. It has two beaded pink bows connected to each other on the front with white bead fringe at the bottom. Fringe came back in a major way in 2020, and this bag proves it's still going strong. Style this purse with a pink shirt and white jeans for a #twinning outfit, or have it stand out by wearing a teal jumpsuit.

The bags retail for $425 each. You may have a fairy godmother willing to gift you something special that your heart desires, or perhaps you'd like to treat yourself. You'll find it's worth ditching the expensive lattes in order to get your hands on your dream bag. Especially since they make the perfect accessory for your Cinderella DisneyBound outfit that's sure to get you a ton of likes on the 'gram.

