If there's one fashion movement after your own heart, it's the fringe trend. Shaking things up on runways for the winter 2020 season, clothes with fringe detailing are swiftly invading virtual shelves and celebrity wardrobes alike. Although you're likely used to seeing fringe line the back of a Western-style jacket, the bottom of a satchel or the outside of a boot, fringe is getting a more universal, modern update.

Fashion houses like Prada have reimagined the detail on a much larger scale for winter, debuting coats with strips of fringe and intricate beaded designs. These designs come alongside a host of even more inventive fringe silhouettes, like long skirts made entirely of fringe or skirts with wider, flat strips, as opposed to the stringy design you've come to know and love. Romeo Hunte, too, upped the ante with some formal suit silhouettes covered in lengthy layers of fringe, making the typically fun, quirky trend feel a touch more luxurious and refined.

Put simply, the fringe trend is a simple, yet open-ended way to add a layer of excitement to an item, largely because the possibilities are endless. Take a cue from the myriad ways celebrities have already adopted the trend. You'll remember Beyoncé's abundance of fringe outfits throughout her visual album Black Is King. Cardi B tore up several stages in fringe, most notably in a full-on fuchsia bodysuit covered in hanging tassels for the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. And what award season look was more iconic than Billy Porter's remote-controlled fringe hat?

As winter draws nearer there are so many ways you can introduce a bit of fringe to your rotation, from investment staples to full-fledged statement pieces you'll wear until you can't anymore. Get a head start on this trend with some fringe jackets, shirts, dresses, pants, and more below:

Adding fringe to a little black dress instantly elevates it from staple to statement piece. The layers of fringe in the above dress are short enough not to be cumbersome, but long enough for a ton of fun movement.

Paired with a chic set of leather ankle boots, this skirt will instantly become your fall go-to. This option is available in four different colors, although the olive green couldn't fit the fall season more perfectly.

Between all your puffers and parkas, you should always have a statement coat in your arsenal — one that doesn't skimp on quality and will serve you for seasons to come. Enter: the above wool coat from Prada. While certainly a pricier investment piece, you simply can't beat the quality, craftsmanship, and luxurious feel of this coat, from the 100% wool composition to the intricately beaded fringe.

If your winter plans involve a long, long stint at home by the fire and nothing else, this fringe sweater has your name written all over it, as you don't have to sacrifice coziness for style. Plus, if you're on the fence about fringe, the less-obvious, shorter fringe strips are an easy way to dip your toes into the trend.

Any and all holiday parties (or holiday-adjacent parties) call for a sparkly dress. Add a glimmering layer of fringe along the bottom, and you take an already bold dress to the next level. And at under $30, this dress is a prime pick for any last-minute lewks you need.

The suiting trend has taken the fashion world by storm over the last several seasons, and for good reason: A tailored, streamlined suit is timeless as ever. Merging this refined silhouette with the fluid nature of fringe, this Romeo Hunte fringe blazer bends the rules in the best way.

This Hanifa top is the elevated, yet casual piece we all need in 2020. In a year during which we've been forced into our homes, there's sometimes little incentive to compromise on comfort. This mock neck top keeps the coziness and ease of a stretchy top but elevates the look with the tassel fringe and an asymmetrical silhouette.

What's not to love about this shiny fringe jacket from Zara? You can easily style it as a shirt on its own, but it works as a light shacket if you size up a bit. The fringe and subtle details on the collar and hem add the perfect touch of subtle bling — perfect if you don't like to go too overboard with metallic.

If you thought bodysuits were immune to a fringe upgrade, you thought wrong. Available in black and white, this long-sleeve bodysuit from Nasty Gal still acts as a simple layering piece you can wear with essentially any bottom.

Tell me, how can you look at this skirt and not immediately want to twirl around in it? Midi skirts in general are a solid fall and winter bottom for the days when you're just so sick of pants. Another prime investment piece, this fringed skirt is one you'll want to wear all the time, whether you're dancing the night away at a party or simply dancing alone on your walk home from work.

You didn't think you could go a whole fringe roundup without one Western-leaning pick, did you? If braving the wild, wild West means I get to wear this jacket, sign me up. It boasts the comfort and look of your favorite denim jacket, and the long, light blue fringe makes a delicate, yet punchy statement.

If skirts and dresses aren't your thing, hopefully these fringe pants are. Worn with a cute pair of heels, the pants' fringe isn't long enough that it'll get tangled along the bottom, but just long enough to really shake up your look. Dress them down with a casual top, or bring on the boldness with a statement top.

Similar to the bodysuit, the ease of this tie-dye fringe t-shirt can't be beat. It combines the supreme comfort of a classic tee with the laid-back vibe of the tie-dye trend and the fun of fringe. A no-brainer buy, if you ask me.

If you wear only one, small fringed item, let it be on your feet. Just looking at these Roger Vivier fringe boots puts me in a better mood. Aside from the utter craftsmanship and quality of these suede and leather boots, which will undoubtedly last you a lifetime, imagine how powerful you'd feel walking around the city after a night out?

There's something so classic and bad*ss about leather fringe. It almost makes you feel invincible. Add this belt over any dress, bottom, or top you own, and you have an instant, edgy fringe look that'll give you that same feeling.