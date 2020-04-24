Every fashion month brings with it a variety of new styles, silhouettes and trends that will trickle down to celebrities, your feeds, and then your closet in the months following — and this fashion trends for fall 2020 were no different, apart from upping the ante on boldness. While the classic silhouettes and styles you know and love, like fringe, animal prints, and even grunge, are still going stronger than ever, fall's runways pushed the fashion envelope even further. Bold cut outs, overly cheerful hues like orange and pastels, and an array of daring textures and accessories dominated almost every single show.

Even though the spring season is still in full effect, and you’re probably more focused on your warm weather looks, don’t count out fall fashion just yet — these trends are already starting to pop up in the mass market, not to mention all over your favorite celebs. And of course, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to what your new wardrobe will look like when the weather eventually turns. Below, I’ve rounded up all the hottest fall trends you’re going to see everywhere this year that you can start wearing now and every day after that.

Burnt Orange Is The New Black

Burnt orange was everywhere this season from New York all the way to Paris. The color screams autumn and looks positively divine on every skin tone — even Rihanna incorporated it in her latest Fenty collection in the form of a chic sweater dress. Try the hue in a cozy sweater or statement coat if you’re feeling bold, or ease the color into your wardrobe with cute accessories.

Animal Prints Are Still In

You’ve got to hand it animal prints: This trend has proven to have major staying power — and for good reason. Ultra feminine animal print looks were spotted at Tadashi Shoji, Rochas, and plenty more shows, making the case that animal print is, in fact, a timeless wardrobe staple. When it comes to this trend, you have a lot of options to play with, from leopard and cheetah print jackets and dresses to zebra and snakeskin boots.

Shearling’s All The Rage

Forget the plain trench coat. Designers like Lanvin, Stella McCartney, and Balenciaga have solidifed the fact that shearling is the new way to go this fall. Shearling items are a great wardrobe staple for staying warm and looking stylish. Feeling experimental? Buy one in a color other than black, like the blue number above from Balenciaga, to brighten up all of your outfits.

Grunge Is Back, All Right

The ‘90s are back, baby! Well, not actually, but one of the decade’s most popular trends is: grunge. Yes, the edgy grunge trend has been resurrected, but with a modern twist, as exhibited by Christian Siriano and Burberry, who incorporated small aspects of the aesthetic in their designs, like a chain choker necklace. No matter your taste, you can make this trend work for you by mixing a variety of moody colors and textures together to fit your comfort level.

A Fringe Frenzy

No longer relegated to festival season or, you know, the '70s, fringe is making a swift return this fall. Designers like Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta and Oscar de la Renta have taken this trend from its hippie origins and made it even more playful and chic by experimenting with bright colors and new textures. Incorporate some fringe in your own wardrobe with an eye-catching metallic fringe dress or a timeless leather fringe jacket in a color you've never worn before.

Cool Cutouts

Step outside your comfort zone with a sleek dress or top with an interesting cutout to show off a little bit of skin. Take a page from Prabal Gurung or Dion Lee, who incorporated tasteful cutouts in their designs for a way to pull off this effortlessly sexy look. Trust me, once you get started with cutouts, you won't want to stop.