Despite promises of snow in the near future, it is time to start thinking about the biggest 2020 fashion trends and prepping our closets for warm-weather fashion. Puffer jackets and ear muffs no more — well, maybe not yet, but we can at least start thinking about sunnier days. There's no better way to ignore the cold than to start planning out spring outfits.

Spring 2020's runways saw an abundance of new ideas; there were '70s inspired looks, pastels, and neons. Even volume came to play, but so did streamlined tailoring. The only thing missing from the runways was streetwear, and although I doubt we've seen the end of it, it's likely this won't be another summer of chunky sneakers and sweltering in oversized hoodies. Instead, here are some of the new trends to expect as 2020 unfolds.

Crochet Dresses

While, personally, I haven't thought of crochet since I was a kid trying to make socks for my dolls, crochet has taken on a whole new meaning this spring. Sexy, feminine crocheted dresses were shown by Marni, Fendi, Gabriela Hearst, and Jil Sander. The hole-ridden material guarantees you'll stay cool in the hot months.

Neons

Gen Z Yellow and Millennial Pink want what neons have. A one-color focus is out for 2020 — this spring will be all about layering your neons until you look like a pencil-case array of highlighters. Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Christopher Kane, Marni, and Jacquemus are just a few of the designers that debuted layered neon looks for the new season. It doesn't matter your exact color preference — what matters is how many. So start color-blocking your neons until you're blinding.

Blazers

Spring is apparently all about business or, at least, blazers. Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, and Chloe decided that hot days do not mean you can't layer and look nice doing it. Blazers with shorts, tank tops, or just bralettes (for your non-working days) are just a few of the ways you can style the professional look into a spring/summer staple.

Bra Tops

Crop tops just got a lot more cropped and have a new name. This season, bra tops made a powerful debut. With crochet bras (as seen with Prada and Dior), sheer options (Loewe), and ones seen under so many blazers (Jason Wu, Michael Kors, Staud, and Jonathan Simkhai), you'll be unstoppable in any heatwave.

Puffy Sleeves

This season brought its Marie Antoinette vibes. Runways saw high collars, three-tiered skirts, and ball gowns, but perhaps the most street-easy, avant-garde look was puffy sleeves, as see in Jason Wu, Chanel, and Alexander McQueen. Highly feminine, the look makes you feel and look like a princess.

Wallpaper Patterns

It's official: Florals will not be groundbreaking this year. Instead, the print taking over is more reminiscent of your grandmother's bathroom. Retro '60s and '70s prints brought bright colors and bold patterns to Prada, Fendi, Christopher Kane, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, and more. And believe it or not, they're more wearable than you think.

Feathers

For those of us who are not ready to be done with the bright, voluptuous texture of faux fur coats, feathers have us covered for spring. During Burberry, Valentino, and Prabal Gurung, feathers bounced down the runway. And on those days when you feel like flying off on a tropical vacation but can't, feathers will make you feel like you're flying.

Two Shorts Diverged In A Yellow Wood

Because it wouldn't be spring without shorts, this year's spring season saw two vastly different lengths: hot pants and Bermuda shorts. Tiny shorts came back in a big way in Rag & Bone, Brandon Maxwell, and Ferragamo, whereas Tom Ford, Chloe, and Bottega Veneta liked it lengthy with their below-the-knee Bermuda shorts. It seems two shorts diverged this spring/summer season, and I? I decided to wear them both.

Not to challenge global warming, but I, for one, am ready for spring.