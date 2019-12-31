While I'm all for a ~new year, new wardrobe~ mentality, the reality is that I can't exactly afford a closet makeover shopping spree right now. Still, I love to start off a new year with a few fun, fresh pieces to jazz up my current selection, so I'm looking to the runway shows and gathering up inspo for all the 2020 dress trends I want to try out. In 2019, dresses were either Instagram-friendly, itty-bitty bodycon minis covered in (cough, faux, cough) designer logos, or dreamy satin bias-cut slips to be paired with dozens of dainty necklaces, layered with chunky sweaters, or worn all on their own, perhaps cinched with a stylish belt. These are still looks I plan to revisit in 2020, but fashion in the new decade is about bold patterns, funky textures, and billowing silhouettes, and luckily, even shoppers without designer coin (AKA me) can shop the looks right now. Read on for the top trends to know before your first 2020 shopping day.

Puffy Sleeves

From peasant to bishop to leg-o-mutton, puffy long sleeves of all styles are huge for 2020, and the below look on a model at the Jonathan Simkhai show is not just proof, but also my dream dress.

WWD/Shutterstock

I can't afford a JS masterpiece right this minute, but the sleeves on this ASOS DESIGN Curve Cord Wrap Smock Mini Dress in Marigold ($51, ASOS) have the perfect amount of poof:

For a slightly more subtle interpretation, the lantern sleeves on the JNSQ Rue Dress ($79, JNSQ) are exquisite, and I love the drawstring detail:

Tiered Maxi

The below Valentino gown is just one of the tiered looks spotted on the 2020 runways. Others were seen at the Oscar De La Renta and Jonathan Simkhai shows, and thus, the trend was born.

Shutterstock

For a similar pink look to the Valentino slay, try the Who What Wear Long Sleeve Round Neck Romantic Midi Dress ($40, Target):

If you're more into patterns, the New Look Curve Long Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress in Rust Spot ($48, ASOS) will be your new go-to:

Crochet

When I saw this pair of crocheted tank dresses make their way down the runway at Kate Spade, I audibly gasped. Jonathan Simkhai also played with crochet textures for 2020, and while you might have to stick with knit sweaters for a few more months, a crochet dress could be the secret to a stunning spring break look.

Shutterstock

The Free People Shailee Slip ($98, Free People) plays on more casual, beachy crochet vibes:

But you don't have to dress this material down, and the Plus Premium Crochet Lace Stappy Midi Dress ($29, originally $73, Boohoo) is proof:

Feathered Flair

When it comes to cool textures, ditch faux fur and fringe — for 2020, feathers are the move. The floaty Chanel pick below serves some serious White Swan vibes, and other designers including Valentino, Attico, and Burberry also used feathers for their 2020 collections.

Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If you're not exactly a full-feather gal, consider the Buxom Couture Feathered Mini Dress ($96, CoEdition), with its subtle but statement-making feathered sides and sleeves:

You also can't go wrong with feathers on a night out, and the Lucy Paris Margo Faux-Feather Trim Sequined Dress ($71, originally $118, Bloomingdale's) serves Chanel vibes with bonus points awarded for the sparkle:

Wallpaper Prints

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock

Call your grandma and ask her to send you a photo of her wallpaper, stat. Models at Christopher Kane, shown above, and Kate Spade rocked all sorts of abstract, floral, grandma-chic prints down the 2020 runway, and it's predicted these wallpaper-inspired patterns will replace animal prints as the go-to for the new year.

Pair the Modcloth Fits of Bliss Short Sleeve Dress ($70, originally $89, Modcloth) with a cute cardigan and tights, and rocking this trend on the daily is a breeze:

Grandmas don't always *love* miniskirts, but don't be surprised if granny compliments your Zara Floral Print Mini Dress ($30, originally $50, Zara) for its gorgeous begging-to-be-wallpaper pattern:

See something you like? I hereby give you permission to treat yourself to your very first new dress of the new decade! Wear it well.