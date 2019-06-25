It's no secret that the '80s have been experiencing a booming revival on and off runways for the past handful of seasons. Bike shorts, color blocking, lots of sequins, jewel tones, and more have taken over as of late, with my favorite throwback trend being puff sleeve tops. There's something about the dramatic silhouette they lend themselves to that makes them feel like the go-to choice for any occasion, so if you've never played with balloon sleeves now should definitely be the time to start.

From cropped styles featuring ditsy floral prints to those teeming with organza creases, puff sleeve tops come in all shapes and forms. You can find them with shoulders so inflated they look like something Cinderella might've worn, or in much less dramatic silhouettes. If you're flashing back to childhood days of wearing stuffy styles with Peter Pan collars and buttons so big they mimicked costume jewelry, fear not — modern iterations feel decidedly cooler and cater to sleek, streamlined aesthetics and boho cool alike. Wearable with cutoffs, mini skirts, high-waisted jeans, or whatever the heck you feel like, they're a cool way to add some unexpected volume toy our look. Below, 20 puff sleeve tops that will take your summer style (and shoulders) to new heights.

Garden Party BILLIE JEAN TOP $108 | Yumi Kim Buy Now The bright pink base color of this top makes it perfect for summer, not to mention its light floral print and subtle sweetheart neckline.

Roses Are Red Puff Sleeve Top $35 | Eloquii Buy Now Its triangular back keyhole details makes it all the more covetable.

Sheer Genius WAYF Crop Top $65 | Nordstrom Buy Now Sheer sleeves make this top perfect for warmer months.

Statement Piece superdown Savannah Top $56 | Revolve Buy Now Talk about a knockout silhouette! The sleeves on this top give off butterfly-esque vibes — if you've got a formal event coming up, consider wearing it with flowy trousers or a form-fitting skirt.

For The Frill Of It Luna Top $128 | Reformation Buy Now This top reminds me antique painted china plates in the best of ways. It's bow detail and frilled accents only add to its sweet appeal.

Double Tap 'ALICE' HEART PATTERN RUCHED TOP $49 | Goodnight Macaroon Buy Now New date night top found.

Sheen Queen Glamorous curve blouse with puff sleeves $31.50 | ASOS Buy Now For those days when you want to be comfy but a white tee isn't quite nice enough.

Pretty in Pastel OOBERSWANK Scalloped Puffed Sleeve Cropped Top $30 | Nordstrom Rack Buy Now The scalloped neckline of this lilac top makes it really standout against the rest.

Fairytale Ending KNIT TOP WITH BALLOON SLEEVES $40 | Zara Buy Now Now do you want to channel Cinderella with your style?

Good Shapes Puff Sleeve Top with Peplum $60 | Eloquii Buy Now The bright geometric print of this top gives it personality for days.

Checks, Please Linen Puff Sleeve Gingham Top $89 | & Other Stories Buy Now Gingham and puff sleeves go together like wine and chocolate.

In Full Bloom Smocked Crop Top $49 | Nordstrom Buy Now Because you can never own too many summer florals.

Spot On UO Vesna Puff Sleeve Peplum Top $30 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Thanks to its ruffled hemline, ultra big sleeves, and bright graphic print, this top screams '80s.

Chambray Away Plus Size Chambray Top $25 | Forever 21 Buy Now A new way to ace the Canadian tuxedo.

Cold Shoulder Lace One Shoulder Puff Sleeve Top $68 | Topshop Buy Now Who said there needed to be two puff sleeves? In this case, one does the trick.

Flower Power FLORAL TULLE TOP DETAILS $40 | Zara Buy Now This style boasts a super romantic and whimsical feel.

Best Buds Jason Wu x ELOQUII Puff Sleeve Floral Print Blouse $60 | Nordstrom Buy Now Pair this with high waisted denim shorts and some bright slip-on mules and you've got yourself the perfect casual brunch look.

Très Chic 'QADIRA' PUFFED SLEEVES RUCHED CROP TOP $46 | Goodnight Macaroon Buy Now Brigitte Bardot would've rocked the heck out of this off-the-shoulder top.

Staple It Salina Top Es $148 | Reformation Buy Now The top that goes with everything.