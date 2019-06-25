20 Puff Sleeve Tops That'll Help You Rock '80s Cool Better Than Your Parents Did
It's no secret that the '80s have been experiencing a booming revival on and off runways for the past handful of seasons. Bike shorts, color blocking, lots of sequins, jewel tones, and more have taken over as of late, with my favorite throwback trend being puff sleeve tops. There's something about the dramatic silhouette they lend themselves to that makes them feel like the go-to choice for any occasion, so if you've never played with balloon sleeves now should definitely be the time to start.
From cropped styles featuring ditsy floral prints to those teeming with organza creases, puff sleeve tops come in all shapes and forms. You can find them with shoulders so inflated they look like something Cinderella might've worn, or in much less dramatic silhouettes. If you're flashing back to childhood days of wearing stuffy styles with Peter Pan collars and buttons so big they mimicked costume jewelry, fear not — modern iterations feel decidedly cooler and cater to sleek, streamlined aesthetics and boho cool alike. Wearable with cutoffs, mini skirts, high-waisted jeans, or whatever the heck you feel like, they're a cool way to add some unexpected volume toy our look. Below, 20 puff sleeve tops that will take your summer style (and shoulders) to new heights.
Garden Party
BILLIE JEAN TOP
$108
Yumi Kim
The bright pink base color of this top makes it perfect for summer, not to mention its light floral print and subtle sweetheart neckline.
Roses Are Red
Puff Sleeve Top
$35
Eloquii
Its triangular back keyhole details makes it all the more covetable.
Sheer Genius
WAYF Crop Top
$65
Nordstrom
Sheer sleeves make this top perfect for warmer months.
Statement Piece
superdown Savannah Top
$56
Revolve
Talk about a knockout silhouette! The sleeves on this top give off butterfly-esque vibes — if you've got a formal event coming up, consider wearing it with flowy trousers or a form-fitting skirt.
For The Frill Of It
Luna Top
$128
Reformation
This top reminds me antique painted china plates in the best of ways. It's bow detail and frilled accents only add to its sweet appeal.
Double Tap
'ALICE' HEART PATTERN RUCHED TOP
$49
Goodnight Macaroon
New date night top found.
Sheen Queen
Glamorous curve blouse with puff sleeves
$31.50
ASOS
For those days when you want to be comfy but a white tee isn't quite nice enough.
Pretty in Pastel
OOBERSWANK Scalloped Puffed Sleeve Cropped Top
$30
Nordstrom Rack
The scalloped neckline of this lilac top makes it really standout against the rest.
Fairytale Ending
KNIT TOP WITH BALLOON SLEEVES
$40
Zara
Now do you want to channel Cinderella with your style?
Good Shapes
Puff Sleeve Top with Peplum
$60
Eloquii
The bright geometric print of this top gives it personality for days.
Checks, Please
Linen Puff Sleeve Gingham Top
$89
& Other Stories
Gingham and puff sleeves go together like wine and chocolate.
In Full Bloom
Smocked Crop Top
$49
Nordstrom
Because you can never own too many summer florals.
Spot On
UO Vesna Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
$30
Urban Outfitters
Thanks to its ruffled hemline, ultra big sleeves, and bright graphic print, this top screams '80s.
Chambray Away
Plus Size Chambray Top
$25
Forever 21
A new way to ace the Canadian tuxedo.
Cold Shoulder
Lace One Shoulder Puff Sleeve Top
$68
Topshop
Who said there needed to be two puff sleeves? In this case, one does the trick.
Flower Power
FLORAL TULLE TOP DETAILS
$40
Zara
This style boasts a super romantic and whimsical feel.
Best Buds
Jason Wu x ELOQUII Puff Sleeve Floral Print Blouse
$60
Nordstrom
Pair this with high waisted denim shorts and some bright slip-on mules and you've got yourself the perfect casual brunch look.
Très Chic
'QADIRA' PUFFED SLEEVES RUCHED CROP TOP
$46
Goodnight Macaroon
Brigitte Bardot would've rocked the heck out of this off-the-shoulder top.
Staple It
Salina Top Es
$148
Reformation
The top that goes with everything.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bet On My Love Blouse
$98
Free People
The most California puff sleeve top you ever did see.