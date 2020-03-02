You may have already seen some of your favorite makeup brands and fashion designers join forces with Disney, and couldn't contain your excitement. Now you can get even more hyped, because the Disney x Gucci collection is here and it's beyond fabulous.

Not only are the clothes and accessories adorably chic with Mickey Mouse at the forefront, but this collection has pretty much everything you could possibly want for your next OOTD pic at one of the parks. Dress yourself in Mickey Mouse fashion from head to toe for a cute selfie on Main Street with The Big Cheese himself, or strike a pose in front of the castle.

According to Gucci, the Disney x Gucci collection includes "ready-to-wear" clothes and accessories. They'll make your Instas pop even more, and you'll be so happy you put any of these items in your shopping cart. Of course, you might want to start saving ASAP so your Disney collection can grow even more.

It may be high fashion with Gucci, but everything looks super cozy, too. The collection even includes a one-piece swimsuit for summer and a wool sweater for the winter. That way you can dress in your high fashion Disney style all year long.

1. Disney x Gucci Swimsuit Disney x Gucci Swimsuit $550 | Gucci Arrive at your first pool party of the summer in a stunner of a suit like this one. It features a vintage Mickey Mouse on the front, and the material is an ivory sparkling stretch jersey, which will shine bright in the sun. The best part of all is that you can use this swimsuit as a bodysuit for the parks, and pair it with a denim skirt and jacket.

2. Disney x Gucci Silk Shirt Disney x Gucci Silk Shirt $1,700 | Gucci This silk shirt features a pattern of colorful Mickey and Minnie drawings. You can rock this shirt with a variety of different looks for your park outfit... but it will look really cool with a skirt that matches just perfectly.

3. Disney x Gucci Cotton Drill Skirt Disney x Gucci Cotton Drill Skirt $980 | Gucci Enter: the Disney x Gucci cotton drill skirt. To match the silk shirt above, treat yourself to this ivory cotton drill skirt for a complete outfit. It features the same Mickey and Minnie pattern, and the best part of all is it have five pockets for your whosits and whatsits.

4. Disney x Gucci Hooded Dress Disney x Gucci Hooded Dress $1,400 | Gucci Mickey and Minnie are ultimate #CoupleGoals, and they're adorably featured sharing a kiss on this pink hooded dress. This dress looks incredibly cozy-chic for a casual date night with bae. If you both have annual passes to the parks, this is a sweet outfit to wear when you go to Disneyland to enjoy a romantic dinner and watch the fireworks.

5. Disney x Gucci Oversize Sweatshirt Disney x Gucci Oversize Sweatshirt $1,300 | Gucci When the temperature drops at night, put on this pink Mickey sweatshirt. This classic Mickey Mouse sweatshirt will always been in style. And as an added bonus, this has an oversize fit, so you'll be extra comfy.

6. Disney x Gucci Wool Sweater Disney x Gucci Wool Sweater $1,890 | Gucci When it gets chilly outside, a wool sweater is exactly what you want to pull out of your closet. This one has the same Mickey Mouse drawing that's featured on a lot of the apparel in this collection, but this is a crochet version. Even the "Gucci" is super cartoony and fun, which makes Toontown in Disneyland the ultimate place to take Insta pics while rocking this look.

7. Women's GG Disney x Gucci Ace Sneaker Women's GG Disney x Gucci Ace Sneaker $670 | Gucci A good pair of shoes for your Disneyland day is as necessary as a pair of Mickey ears. These Gucci Mickey sneakers are not only cute for your pics and Instagram stories, but they're crucial for exploring on your park day.

8. Disney x Gucci Silver Bracelet Disney x Gucci Silver Bracelet $450 | Gucci Add a subtle touch of Disney to any outfit you wear with this Mickey Mouse bracelet. The sterling silver and black and white Mickey Mouse will match any OOTD you have planned.