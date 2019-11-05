7 Cute Walking Shoes For Disney That'll Upgrade Your #OOTD

Mickey ears and a spirit jersey make an adorable #OOTD, but a true Disney Parks lover knows you're never completely dressed without the proper footwear. The shoes you wear to Disney can potentially make or break your overall experience. It comes down to when you're getting off the Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square and have a FastPass for Space Mountain all the way on the other side of the park. If you have some cute walking shoes for Disney on, you're prepared to chase the thrills for an epic theme park day.

If you follow a ton of Disney accounts on Instagram, you know it's the place to be to capture come adorable pics for the 'Gram. There are a variety of cool painted walls and nostalgia-filled characters to take selfies with. So to make sure you're both looking cute for an #OOTD post and your feet experience a happily ever after of their own when you're walking to your car after the fireworks, I highly suggest investing in a pair of comfortable walking shoes.

If you're not sure what to buy just yet, consider adding any of these seven shoes to your shopping cart right now. Your feet will thank you later, and you'll be so happy with the content you capture.

1. This Pair From The TOMS X 'Star Wars' Collection Brown Star Wars Pig Nubuck Chewbacca Emboss Women's Classics $84.95 | TOMS A pair of TOMS is a super comfortable option for your Disney day. The best part is TOMS come in a variety of colors and patterns to match whatever DisneyBounding outfit you're rocking. The TOMS x Star Wars collection is perfect for your pics in front of the Millennium Falcon in Galaxy's Edge.

2. These Blue Clarks Sneakers Un Adorn Lace $130 $59.99 | Clarks For a comfy and sleek shoe, you can't go wrong with Clarks. If you're browsing around, these navy sneakers are a fun choice that'll add a pop of color to your Disney outfit. Plus, your feet will be so comfortable, you may not even need to stop for a break on your way from Space Mountain to Splash Mountain to Big Thunder.

3. This Pair Of Pink Sketchers Madison Ave - Inner City $55 | Sketchers These Madison Ave Sketchers are cozy and stretchy, so they can easily slip on. That's always a perk when you're walking around the park and don't want to deal with stopping to tie your shoes every so often. Plus, this pair features air-cooled memory foam at the bottom, so your feet will basically feel like they're walking on clouds.

4. These Arendelle Aqua Clogs Arendelle Aqua Clogs for Adults by Crocs $54.99 | ShopDisney These sparkly Arendelle Aqua Crocs will coordinate perfectly with your Arendelle Aqua Minnie ears and Loungefly backpack. Rock all three with a white tee and denim overalls, and your entire look is set to crush it on the 'Gram.

5. This Pair Of Cole Haan Rose-Colored Slip-Ons GrandPrø Puffer Slip-On Sneaker $150 | Cole Haan You may prefer slip-ons over traditional sneakers because they're quick and easy. That's why these rose-colored slip-on sneakers by Cole Haan may be a perfect choice for you. Not only are they comfortable, but the gorgeous rose color matches the Sleeping Beauty castle so well.

6. These Black Sneakers From Ecco Ecco Womens Biom Fjuel Train $200 | Ecco If you're looking for a pair of shoes that coordinates with everything you're packing for your Disney trip, these black sneakers from Ecco may be the way to go. You can rock them with a pair of biker shorts, a crop top, and your favorite pair of Minnie ears, or a casual tank dress and denim jacket. Choosing a solid color shoe — like black, white, or tan — is always a great way to go when you want to pack light.