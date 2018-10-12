OK, OK — obviously, Princess Eugenie had the very best look at her wedding day, wowing us with her Peter Pilotto gown and emerald-encrusted tiara straight from the queen's collection. The bride looked ravishing and the happy couple seemed over the moon, but it was the best looks from Princess Eugenie's wedding that'll make you wish you got an invite. (Seriously though, was mine lost in the mail?) Everyone knows the second-best part of watching a royal wedding is seeing the fashion show of guests arriving to the ceremony, and Major British and American celebs were on today's guest list, along with fellow royals. Despite the windy weather, all were dressed to the nines in bright colors, fun patterns and statement hats to celebrate Eugenie and Jack.

Keep in mind, Princess Eugenie's own personal day-to-day style tends to favor bright, statement pieces and prints, so it's only right that her guests took a page out of her book in honor of her big day. She also loves a good hat, and since day dresses and hats were the required attire of female guests, her friends and family definitely delivered.

Starting off with Eugenie's mother and sister, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice of York, respectively, both went for monochromatic, jewel-toned looks:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the mother of the bride, Fergie decided to go with a local designer for the big day, and wore a green dress by Windsor-based company Emma Louise Design. She accessorized with a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag and a green hat with what appeared to be golden wings. While royal protocol requires maid of honors to wear cream during the ceremony, Eugenie's sister, Beatrice, broke tradition and opted instead for a royal blue dress by Ralph & Russo.

She completed her look with a purple headband by Sarah Cant, as well as a clutch purse featuring a silver feather top handle:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, the other royal bride of 2018, also wore blue to Eugenie's wedding, opting for a navy blue dress and matching coat designed by Givenchy, the brand behind her own royal wedding dress.

She paired the monochromatic look with a navy fascinator hat by Noel Stewart, accented by a sideswept version of her signature Markle messy bun:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of past royal brides, Kate Middleton wore one of her best looks to date, pairing a raspberry Alexander McQueen gown (again, the brand that designed her wedding dress!) with a Philip Treacy fascinator in the same shade.

Middleton is so often subdued in her style, so this bright raspberry look and netted veil are a major fashion moment for her:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a sea of muted mourning suits, the pop of pink really stands out, and I hope Middleton ends up re-wearing this dress, as she does with lots of her most-loved looks:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh, who's that vision in pale blue in the corner, you ask? Queen Elizabeth II, thank you very much! The queen looked radiant in a light blue coat by Angela Kelly, paired with a matching hat adorned with cream flowers, as well as one of her diamond brooches.

She also sported a bright pink lip, which is a huge statement for fall! We love a stylish queen:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rounding out the royals and their family members, a very pregnant Pippa Middleton managed to make it to the ceremony. At nine months pregnant, she looks more pulled-together than I could ever dream to be, wearing an emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress and a head-turning hat in the same shade.

Not to mention, heels at nine months pregnant. You go, girl:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

My favorite look out of all the non-royal attendees has to go to supermodel Naomi Campbell, though, who made the ceremony her own personal fashion show in this striking Ralph & Russo number.

From her outfit to her makeup to her black-bedazzled-rose headpiece, Campbell's look is a serious 10/10 in royal wedding guest attire:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I feel like Demi Moore was looking at the same mood board as Kate Middleton when she chose her look, as she too went for a netted veil and a pinky-red shade, although her balloon-sleeved, ankle-skimming dress is a tad more maroon than Middleton's.

BTW, the Gabriela Hearst bag she's carrying is called the "Demi," which is such a power move:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The number one wedding guest trying to make a statement with her lewk? Cara Delevigne, naturally. Even though it was requested women wear day dresses, Delevigne shook things up and opted for a waistcoat and blazer, paired with trousers and a tophat. She also wore stilettos, natch.

Does this look say, "IDGAF about the royal dress code," or what?

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Is she eating a lollipop during the royal wedding? Cara Delevigne is a rebel without a cause, folks, and she's serving us the tuxedo-inspired bad-girl lewks we didn't know we needed:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cara's ensemble is a direct contrast to that of her sister, Poppy Delevigne, who showed up in a feminine periwinkle blue dress and coat by Oscar De La Renta:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While we're speaking of models, can we talk about Pixie Geldoff's look? She really went all in on the color, with a floaty, bubblegum pink gown, a turquoise clutch, and a pale yellow fascinator and kitten heels.

Only Geldoff could pull off a look this bold and still appear polished:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The last of the models in attendance was the iconic Kate Moss, who wore a two-piece number with polka dots and sported matching netted veils with her daughter, Lila.

Imagine getting to attend a royal wedding at age 16? I'm so jealous of you, Lila, and I really like your pink, lacy dress:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of my favorite singers, Ellie Goulding, even graced the royal wedding with her presence, cinching in her powder blue, silver foil-dotted Suzannah dress with a blue waistbelt.

This is how I would dress every day, if I could:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And finally, it's only right to shout out Jack Brooksbank's own parents, who really dressed to impress at their son's royal wedding. George Brooksbank was all smiles as he escorted his wife, Nicola, into the ceremony.

Nicola really rocked her matching coat and dress, which featured brightly colored flowers on a metallic cream background and matched her cream fascinator flawlessly:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pretty much all of these wedding guests are more well-dressed than I'll be as the bride at my own wedding, but TBH, their looks are so on point that I'm not even mad. Still wondering why I didn't score an invite of my own, though, but I guess I couldn't compete at this level of fashion anyway, so I'll settle on gushing over these looks from my NYC apartment instead.