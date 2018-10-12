Meghan Markle's Outfit For Princess Eugenie's Wedding Is A Little Nod To Her Own Wedding Dress

Earlier this year, the fashion world was sent into an absolute tizzy trying to guess what a certain American beauty who would soon become a Duchess was going to wear to her royal wedding. But now, Meghan Markle's outfit for Princess Eugenie's wedding is what's at the front of every sartorially-obsessed fan's mind. On Friday, Oct. 12, Eugenie married her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, in St. George's Chapel (the same place where Markle and Prince Harry wed in May) and as expected, attendees pulled out all of the style stops. The fascinators, the suits, the heels, the dresses, the bags — they were all to die for, but Markle's entire look really set the bar high.

Before we dig into her killer outfit, it's worth mentioning that fans really didn't know what to expect from Markle in terms of what she'd wear to the wedding, unlike her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Middleton tends to stick to the same type of look — clean, structured, often monochromatic, and with a knee-grazing hemline — while Markle is always down to surprise. The Duchess of Cambridge has made denim dresses appropriate for royalty, continues to champion the messy bun, wears pieces that you and I can afford, and dresses in a way that feels relatable and, most importantly, just plain cool.

For her own wedding day, Markle wore a bespoke gown by Givenchy that instantaneously made the bateau neckline "in" again. It was shockingly minimalistic, especially in comparison to what Middleton wore, but maybe that was the point? It was memorable for its simplicity, and stunning all the same, proving that Markle's not one to dress for expectations or rules. This brings us to her look for Princess Eugenie's wedding, which, in fact, could be considered the tiniest nod to her own wedding gown.

On Friday, Oct. 12, Markle showed up to Eugenie's wedding wearing a full monochromatic look. She sported a navy blue dress with a longer matching navy blue coat designed by none other than Givenchy. The coat features a shorter turtleneck, which Markle had buttoned up to the top. Per British tradition, Markle also donned a navy blue fascinator hat, designed by Noel Stewart, and navy blue, pointed toe pumps. If ever there was someone who was the most stunning vision in blue, it's Markle.

As for her beauty look, Markle kept things pretty similar overall to her own wedding day look once again. As for her makeup, the look was overall very soft and sweet, with a light smoky eye and nude lip. Her hair was pulled back into a piece-y low bun with a couple of strands of hair hanging and curled around her face.

Markle's look for Eugenie's wedding is decidedly more structured and proper than the Club Monaco dress she wore while attending the wedding for Charlie van Straubenzee, a close friend of Prince Harry. The dress for that occasion specifically played up color blocking, pleats, and a super flowy silhouette — much different than the prim, structured silhouette Markle is serving up for Eugenie.

Still, Markle always stuns at every royal occasion, and today is no different.