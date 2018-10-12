It's the year of royal weddings. In May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot and now, it's the Princess of York's turn to say, "I do." And you know what that means — some royally good fashion looks are coming into play. Kate Middleton's outfit for Princess Eugenie's wedding just might be better than the main event itself, but if you follow the Duchess of Cambridge's style then that probably comes as no surprise. She constantly churns out look after look that is understated yet somehow show stopping, and today's ensemble is no different.

Arriving to the event in a bright pink gown by Alexander McQueen, Middleton seriously stood out amongst the crowd. But before we get into any further details of the look, let's first flash back to what Middleton wore to the union of Prince Harry and Markle just five months ago. In May, Middleton arrived to St. George's Chapel wearing a gorgeous custom primrose yellow coat dress by Alexander McQueen.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you'll remember, Middleton's wedding dress was designed by Sarah Burton, who has served as the creative director of Alexander McQueen since 2010, so it was a sweet nod to her own special day. The yellow coat dress featured a collar that looked like crisp origami folds and featured a hemline that hit just above the knee. Middleton paired it with nude heels, while a fascinator adorned with yellow roses finished off the look. It was minimal, chic, crisp, and elegant, which is kind of Middleton's sartorial M.O.

Would Middleton stick with tradition and once again opt for a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress for Princess Eugenie's wedding? Would she repeat an already-worn look? (She's known to do this, which is amazing because no, clothes shouldn't be worn just once — especially designer ones!) Or would she opt for something totally unexpected and arrive in a brand new custom outfit by a lesser-known designer? These were all questions swirling in every fashion fan's head and now, we've got an answer.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Middleton opted for a designer she knows and loves — Alexander McQueen — yet again, she did surprise everyone by opting for a much brighter dress than we're used to seeing her in — a stunningly bright raspberry shade. In fact, the whole look from head to toe is a bright AF masterpiece, as Middleton, like Markle, opted for a full monochromatic look for the event.

The silhouette of Middleton's dress is particularly interesting. While form-fitting, the bodice of the dress features three-quarter-length sleeves that are slightly puffier at the top and a crew neckline with several pleats. The skirt features a cinched waist with fabric wrapping around the hips, giving the appearance of several folds and layers. It's a bolder look than anyone expected from Middleton, and everyone is all the way here for it.

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Middleton also wore a beautiful raspberry-hued Philip Treacy fascinator, complete with a small, netted veil. And of course, the Duchess of Cambridge, ever on trend for the fall, added another touch of visual interest with velvet burgundy pumps. ICYMI, every celeb and their mom is hopping on the velvet shoe train for fall, and Middleton is right their with them.

Shutterstock

As for Middleton's overall beautiful look, well, it's clean, polished and classically Kate. With a soft smoked out eye, a pinky nude lip, and her hair pulled back into low chignon perfection, Middleton truly knocked this royal event out of the park.