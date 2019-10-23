Let's get one thing straight: You can be whoever or whatever you want to be for Halloween, so long as you aren't being offensive or appropriative in the process. You don't necessarily need to look like exactly the person or character you're dressing up as, but if you do want to look the part as much as possible, nailing the hair is key. While I personally love a good wig, I know not everyone cares for the hassle of installing one and wearing it all night long, so I took the liberty of rounding up the best Hallowen 2019 costumes for every hair color to make things a little easier. Whether you're a brunette, a blonde, or a redhead, read on for multiple looks you can totally nail this October 31.

Brunette

As as natural brunette myself, I'd argue that girls with brown hair truly have it made when it comes to Halloween. There are so many famous celebs with beautiful brown hair! Channel Ariana Grande with a long pony, recreate Normani's "Motivation" music video hairstyle, or embrace your natural curls and dress to the nines as Lizzo. See? That's just a few stars off the top of my head!

Like, hi, why would you waste any opportunity to feel like 100% that betch?

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hoping to stay a little more covered-up? Transform into a duchess and dress up as Meghan Markle!

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

If you're more into TV and film characters, Veronica from Riverdale is a 2018 fave that's just as fierce in 2019. And of course, pretty much everyone will be channeling Ru, Maddy, and Kat from Euphoria. All three have totally different shades and styles of brown hair, so go with whoever's look fits yours best.

Don't forget the rhinestones and glitter tears!

HBO

Blonde

If you think blondes have more fun, they also have more Halloween options. Don your Haus Labs Face Lace and go as Lady Gaga! Style some wet-look waves and be Miley Cyrus! Have a scandal and be Tana Mongeau! Or choose any of iconic blonde Britney Spears' numerous show-stopping looks and you'll be set.

I can almost guarantee you'll see a few Lover-era Taylor Swifts this year, too:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prefer to do a character? Channel the Toy Story version of Barbie! Throw on a cardigan and whip up a basic ponytail to be Betty from Riverdale. Or, duh, just be Jules or Cassie from Euphoria.

Or go super meta and do a Euphoria character in her Halloween costume:

HBO

Redhead

It's a good October for redheads, y'all! First off, let's start with Jean Grey from Dark Phoenix, as well as Mystique, Poison Ivy, and pretty much any other cool-girl superhero.

Apparently, red is an especially ~super~ hair color. See what I did there?

Marvel

If you're looking for a classic, Winifred from Hocus Pocus is the OG Halloween redhead. I also happen to find that red hair lends itself to a lot of non-hair-color-specific costumes that play up the color red, including a devil, Little Red Riding Hood, Strawberry Shortcake, and quite a few others.

Of course, last year's Cheryl Blossom from Riverdale look is still good, as Cheryl has only gotten more iconic:

Netflix

Colorful Hair

If you're got a fun, fantasy hair color, a unicorn or alien isn't your only option this year. Pretty much all the coolest celebs rocked dramatic dye jobs or fun wigs this year, including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner, just to name a few.

Cardi's rainbow strands would be an especially good Halloween lewk:

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh, and if you happen to have lilac hair, might I recommend Miley Cyrus as Ashley O from Black Mirror?

Netflix

If you still don't see the costume for you on this list, take a moment to jot down as many celebs and characters with your hair color as you can think of — even if you wouldn't necessarily be one person or another, making a list and including them will get your creative juices flowing! Don't stop until you have at least 20 or so possibilities, and I can almost guarantee you'll find one you're really vibing with. Good luck!