If thre's one time a year during which I can truly show off my makeup skills, it's Halloween, for sure. Yes, a good costume and a decent wig will take you far, but expertly-applied makeup can really amp up your look — often, it's the difference between first prize and honorable mention in your local Halloween costume contest. If you're looking for a trendy, relevant costume that allows you to show off your makeup artist-level skillset, behold 10 pop culture makeup looks for Halloween 2019 inspired by your fave celebs, movies, and music videos.

No one likes having to repeatedly explain who they're dressed up as for Halloween, so picking a costume relevant to 2019 pop culture and trends is key in making sure your look is easily recognizable. That said, you'll be selecting a costume your friends will know well, so the pressure is on to really nail it and do your pick justice. Whether you see yourself as Billy Eilish crying black tears, or Moira Rose of Schitt's Creek with a red lip and a face full of stage makeup, beauty will play a big role in ensuring you look the part, so read on for 10 of our favorite costume ideas, as well as tips on how to nail their corresponding glam.

Any Character From Euphoria

HBO

Perhaps the most obvious option this year is to copy a makeup look from Maddy, Jules, or whoever your fave character on Euphoria happens to be this week. Out of all the beauty trends this show has started, from cloud-shaped liner to glitter tears, an extra AF amount of face gems is undoubtedly the key to nailing any Euphoria look, and the Rhinestone Self-Adhesive Face Gems Set ($9, amazon.com) has plenty of colors and sizes to choose from.

Ariana Grande In The "7 Rings" Music Video

Or, you know, any lewk from the "Thank U, Next" music video, obvi. While the Mean Girls-inspired costumes from Ari's iconic video will no doubt be everywhere this Halloween, channeling one of her many glam looks from the video for "7 Rings" offers a more unique way to rep your fave pop star. Personally, I'm all about the idea of replicating the sparkly lilac lip Grande wears in the video's opening shots.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in "Clover" ($20, anastasiabeverlyhills.com) is the ideal long-lasting base for this look:

To channel Ari's sparkly, glossy vibes, a swipe of the Too Faced Rich & Dazzling High-Shine Sparkling Lip Gloss in "2 Night Stand" ($21, sephora.com) has you covered:

Lover-Era Taylor Swift

I have no doubt Taylor Swift will return as one of the year's most popular costumes, and if you're looking to channel her dreamy new vibes, copy her Lover album artwork glam by using pink glitter to create a heart around one eye.

First, draw the shape using the e.l.f. Glitter Primer ($3, elfcosmetics.com):

Then, use a small eyeshadow brush to pat on the Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Glitter in "Pink Sapphire" ($15, sephora.com):

Or, if you like a challenge, grab your liquid liner and have a friend sketch out Tay's massive tattoo from the "You Need To Calm Down" Music Video:

Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek

Netflix

If you're a fan of wigs and all things avante garde, this one's for you. Catherine O'Hara's portrayal of the eccentric Moira Rose is everything, and all it takes is a good red lip, almost-white stage makeup powder, and a black-and-white, somewhat Madonna-inspired outfit to channel her chaotic energy. Pair it with a wild wig — or even better, swap wigs mid-Halloween party, as Moira often does mid-episode — and watch a few episodes to master her accent.

Moira is rarely seen without her bold lip, so make sure you're using a luxe formula she'd approve of, like the Revolution Beauty New Neutral Satin Matte Lipstick in "Stiletto" ($9, makeuprevolution.com):

A Queen Amongst Peasants, Lizzo

Literally, copy any photo on Lizzo's Instagram and I guarantee you'll be the queen of Halloween 2019. Every look this woman pulls is a full-on slay, and she's a fan of monochromatic moments in particular, like the lime green look above and her all-red VMAs look, just to name a few. To channel the queen, you'll need a the colorful shadow or liner of your choosing on standby, not to mention a dramatic pair of lashes. Lizzo loves to bat her eyes.

I can almost guarantee the Lilly Lashes 3D Mink in "Mykonos" ($30, sephora.com) will finish off any eye makeup and have you looking like 100% that b*tch:

Miley, Ari, And Lana In The "Don't Call Me Angel" Music Video

Perfect BFF trio costume alert! Especially if you've done a traditional angel costume in the past, and are looking for a fun way to edge it up. IMHO, Miley's dark cut crease is the standout look of the three, but any smoky eye paired with an LBD or black corset and angel wings will do the trick.

For a grungy glam eye, the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette in "Double Indemnity" ($88, sephora.com) is your friend. I know it's not cheap, but there's three of you, so you can totally split the price:

Kendall And Kylie Jenner At The Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ugh, this moment was too iconic not to include. IRL, the girls kept their makeup looks fairly subtle and let their dresses make the statement, but chances are, you aren't recreating the look with the exact Versace gowns, so an amped-up eye will only add to your take. Luckily, ColourPop has dropped a ton of monochromatic eyeshadow palettes this year, so they've got you covered for either Jenner's lewk.

If you're Kylie, snag the Lilac You A Lot Shadow Palette ($12, colourpop.com):

If you're Kendall, the California Love Shadow Palette ($18, colourpop.com) should do the trick:

Normani in the "Motivation" Music Video

Imagine looking this perfect? Normani's oversized hoops and tiny white hair elastics are the small details to pay close attention to whilst bringing this costume to life, but it's also important to do her makeup justice, because she's serving me Upgraded Glossier Girl realness. Those bold brows! That glossy lip! I'm obsessed.

For a clear glossy lip, shop the Tower28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss in "Clear" ($14, sephora.com):

To build up bold brows like Normani's go for Benefit's new Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil & Powder Duo ($34, benefitcosmetics.com):

Jean Grey from Dark Phoenix

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

I low-key loved how fierce Jean Grey looked when she channeled her telepathic and telekinetic powers and basically had little lightning bolts running across her complexion. Talk about a cool look to recreate for Halloween! Since you can't get actual lightning to appear on your skin for the night, try using a shimmery liquid eyeshadow to draw on tiny bolts. When paired with dramatic contact lenses (I love the ones from AIR OPTIX COLORS, which you can snag from your local eye doc or eye care professional!), the look is especially on point.

Take your teeniest brush — the Moda Fine Liner Professional Makeup Brush ($2, walmart.com) is a perfect pick — and use the Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in "Starlight" ($24, stilacosmetics.com) to draw on tiny lighting bolts:

Billie Eilish

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're not as skilled in the makeup department, Billie Eilish is a great costume, as she's got tons of notable beauty elements that don't require expert blending and baking capabilities. The hardest part is mimicking Eilish's lime green locks, but after that, all you need is some extra-long press-on nails and some oversized clothes, and you've got yourself an easy (And comfy!) costume.

Manic Panic's Amplified Color Spray in "Electric Lizard" ($5, originally $10, ulta.com) is a great match for Eilish's green roots:

If you're looking to copy her nails, the KISS Salon Color Nails in "Witchy" ($9, kissusa.com) are long, dark, and pointy:

Another easy Eilish look to try? Her black tears from the "When The Party's Over" music video:

For this, I recommend doubling up on products for heavy pigment and a wet-looking finish. Use a large black liner to create the lines pouring from the inner corners, then go back over the trails with a clear liquid highlighter for a wet, tear-like look.

The Kat Von D Beauty Anti-Precision Pencil Eyeliner ($19, sephora.com) is a great pick for creating your tears:

And topping it off with the Beautyblender Glass Glow Shinelighter Crystal Clear Highlighter ($25, beautyblender.com) will give a shiny, wet finish — for safety purposes, start applying on the black trail about an inch or so away from the eye area:

And there you have it! 10 easy glam ideas for Halloween that allow you to flex both your pop culture knowledge and your makeup skills.