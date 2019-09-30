Ready or not, Halloween is upon us. And while some of you may prefer to go the over-the-top-outfit route, others; beauty lovers in particular, may prefer to get down with a look that is heavy on the makeup, and light on the outfit. Well, lucky for those beauty connoisseurs out there, there's no shortage of inspiring makeup looks to choose from. So if you're in need of some Halloween 2019 makeup ideas then I've got you covered.

From pop culture icons, to cartoon characters, to animals, and everywhere in between, this year, there are plenty of makeup looks that you can look to for some major inspiration for your Halloween costume. While some of these looks may appear to be complicated, they don't have to be. Put your own creative spin on them by using your favorite makeup products, tools, and accessories and you can't go wrong.

So if you want to win the award for best costume at this year's Halloween party, read on for a few looks that can be created using just makeup. No real costume required.

Tekashi69

Bob Levey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even if you're not familiar with the rapper's songs, then you're likely familiar with the memes that have surfaced as a result of his court trials. And with face tattoos and rainbow hair like that, there's definitely a lot of inspiration here for a Tekashi69 Halloween costume. If you want to be a Tekashi69 lookalike for Halloween, then be sure to draw a spiderweb on your chin, a rose on the left side of your forehead, and "69" on the right.

Rue From Euphoria

Unless you live under a rock, then you're likely familiar with the amazing makeup looks that can be seen on HBO's Euphoria which stars Zendaya as Rue. The looks are courtesy of makeup artist Doniella Davy and usually feature plenty of rhinestones, glitter, faux lashes, and glitter tears. The makeup looks are so good in fact, they actually inspired quite a few of the beauty looks seen on the spring 2020 runways. So if you'd like to create Rue's infamous glitter tear looks (I mean, who doesn't want to dress up as Zendaya?) then using eyelash glue, create a few tear drops, drop glitter onto the glue, and let dry.

Cruella de Vill

In case you missed it, back in August, it was announced that Emma Stone will star as Cruella de Vill in Disney's 2021 film Cruella. And with that news, why not use Halloween 2019 as a time to recreate Cruella's iconic look? To do so, opt for a white foundation, a dark blue smoky eye that hits the eyebrows, and red lipstick.

Maleficent

Another major actress that is coming out with another movie as a Disney villain? Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The villain's look was created exclusively using M.A.C. products and if you're looking to recreate the beat for Halloween, then opt for a white foundation, a dark gray contour, red lip, and majorly arched brow.

A Mermaid

There are tons of different ways to do mermaid makeup. So if you're looking for some inspiration for a mermaid Halloween costume, then you can look to James Charles' majestic look that features pearls, scales, and aquamarine makeup.

Post Malone

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another celebrity that makes for a pretty amazing Halloween costume? Post Malone. To create the singer's face tattoos, simply use an eyeliner pencil to create a few word tattoos like "Stay Away" above the right eyebrow, "Always Tired" underneath the eyes, and some barbwire across the forehead. Extra points goes to the person that even rocks some of Posty's infamous crocs.

Crystal Lady

Are you a collector of crystals? Want to rock a seriously magical look this Halloween while simultaneously protecting your energy? Look to makeup artist Kat Sketch's crystal lady look.

Glam Skeleton

For a pretty, glamorous twist on an otherwise scary costume, then use different shades of violet and purple to recreate this glam sugar skull.

A Snack

Whether you want to look like a snack or eat one, you can do both with this McDonald's-inspired makeup look. The most important part, of course, is the golden arches on the eyelids. Plus, you can use the costume as an excuse to walk around and eat fries all night long.

A Unicorn

Jenna Dewan killed the unicorn look a few Halloweens ago and is serving up major inspiration for your 2019 Halloween look. Use a palette of pinks, silvers, purples, and glitter. Lots and lots of glitter.

Whether you're planning on throwing a Halloween party, attending one, walking in a Halloween parade, or simply want to dress up while you pass out candy, then look no further as these are some of the trendiest makeup looks for Halloween 2019.