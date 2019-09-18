While you typically have to wait a few months before you can cop the clothes that you see on the runways at fashion week, you definitely don't have to wait to start recreating all of the beauty looks that are seen backstage. And thank goodness for that, because this season at fashion week the spring 2020 beauty trends were so extra and so glam, you're likely going to want to copy them right now.

A few seasons ago, it was all about minimalist makeup and creating a super natural look. Well, those days are long gone as for spring 2020 it was all about makeup looks inspired by the hit HBO show Euphoria. You know the one that literally everyone is talking about? The one that stars a little-known actress named Zendaya? If you're familiar then you likely associate the show with the bedazzled, very extra, makeup looks seen on characters like Maddy and Rue. And that's exactly who the makeup artists drew their inspirations from backstage during fashion week.

Bold eye looks complete with glitter, rhinestones, bright shadows, and eccentric eyeliners peppered the runways this season. And while some lead makeup artists declared Euphoria as their inspiration, and others simply referenced eccentricity, it's clear that the ever-trending TV show has made an impact on society, but particularly fashion.

Ahead, check out some of the boldest makeup looks that graced the runway this season and find out how the makeup artists created these looks so you too can channel them when you're feeling extra extra.

Bright Multi-Colored Eyeshadow

Christian Siriano

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maybelline's global makeup artist Erin Parsons created this splattered paint look for Christian Siriano. Parsons drew inspiration from singer David Bowie for the look and used a range of bright colors from the Maybelline Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette ($10.99, Maybelline).

Nicole Miller

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Glam Squad's makeup artistic director Kelli Barlett created this multi-colored look dubbed "painted eyes" for the Nicole Miller show. To create the look, the makeup artist used the Suva Beauty Hydra Liner ($14, Suva Beauty) in "Dance Party" on the middle of the lid and the crease. Then, used the same liner but in "Acid Trip" to the outer lid and outer crease, creating a "V" shape. Finally, the MUA applied "Gilt Trip" from the Pat McGrath MTHRSHIP Sublime Bronze Ambition Palette ($65, Pat McGrath) to the inner corner of the eyes, and "Bronze Struck" to the outer corner.

Bold Monochrome Eyeshadow

LaQuan Smith

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the clothes said more Old Town Road, the makeup looks said Euphoria. Celebrity makeup artist Sir John created this monochrome look using UOMA Beauty products. “The eyes are definitely a focus of the beauty look”, said Sir John in a press release sent to Elite Daily. “There is a feline silhouette that runs parallel with all the models. It’s not just about a smoky eye or a feline flick, but there’s a fiery lift and an artisanal whimsical effect to the ends of the line that gives the eyes flight."

He used the UOMA Beauty Black Magic Palette, ($44, UOMA Beauty) to create the look using the shades "Yemoja," "LaSirene," "Poise." and "Regal."

Bold, Graphic Eyeliner

Jeremy Scott

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Graphic eyeliner completely makes a bold eye makeup look. Take a note from this sharp cat eye that makeup artist Kabuki created using M.A.C. products.

Vfiles

Yuchen Liao/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perhaps the sharpest, brightest, and longest cateye I've ever seen is the one that was seen backstage at VFILES.

White Eyeliner

Anna Sui

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pat McGrath created this whimsical look for the Anna Sui show. The legendary makeup artist combined bold, bright colors for the look and used white eyeliner and stars to add a dreamy touch.

Cynthia Rowley

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A simple bare eye look was made playful thanks to the addition of white eyeliner shaped like clouds at Cynthia Rowley.

Pamella roland

Yuchen Liao/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rick DiCecca, Artistry’s Creative Director of Makeup and Design gave the models at the Pamella Roland show a very wearable way to wear white eyeliner. To create the look, the makeup artist used the white shade from the Artistry Studio Parisian Edition Eyeshadow Palette ($30, Amway) in "City of Lights." He used a little bit of water to form a paste and first applied it to the outer corners of the eyes by creating a wing effect, and then applied to the lower lash line using the Artistry Liner/Brow Brush.

Beyond Smoky

Tom Ford

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Tom Ford show brought all the smoke(-y eye) back to the runway using Tom Ford Beauty products. So if you thought of recreating the grunge look, then be sure to make it extra by extending from the inner lid to far beyond the outer corner of the eye.

Bedazzled

Area

This spring, diamonds are your face's best friend. And if you need some inspiration for how to properly bedazzle your face, then look to the Area show where the models' eyes were quite literally dripping in diamonds.

From jewels, to bold colors, to over the top liners, the spring 2020 runways brought bold back, and thanks to these images, you can draw some inspiration for how to recreate yourself right now.