The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which can only mean one thing: fall is here. Yay! It's time to bring out those comfy sweaters, thick blankets, and pumpkin-scented candles because it's the greatest time of the year (sorry, Christmas). Besides going pumpkin-picking and watching movies like Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown every day until Nov. 1, it's also time to visit your local Spirit Halloween store to prepare for those Halloween parties on your calendar. If you're having trouble picking out a costume, know that you can never go wrong with dressing up as a Jenner. Why? Everyone will recognize you instantly. Grab your bestie and try out these DIY Kendall and Kylie 2019 Met Gala Halloween costume ideas because you'll be sure to win any Halloween costume contest with them.

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner have gone to so many Met Galas throughout the years and there hasn't been a year where either of them disappointed fans with their outfits. It seems that as time goes on, the Jenner sisters only continue to amp up their outfits. 2019 was, by far, the sisters' biggest Met Gala yet since the girls went all-out for their ensembles.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maybe that's because the theme for the 2019 Met Gala was "camp," which was inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." In the essay, Sontag described camp as the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration... style at the expense of content... the triumph of the epicene style.” Taking note, all the celeb invitees showed up in their most extravagant get-ups, including the Jenners, who wore brightly-colored, feathered gowns to the gala.

Their looks definitely made a statement and that's why Kendall and Kylie's Met Gala outfits are perfect for you and your bestie's Halloween costumes this year.

Let's get into how you can recreate their looks!

Kylie Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To recreate this look, start with a lavender dress. Finding one exactly like Kylie's is down-right impossible, so I think this lace mini dress from LULU's will do.

You must be thinking, "How do I get my dress to be feathered like Kylie Jenner's?" Well, there's a pretty easy fix for that problem. All you would have to do is attach this purple fringe to the end of the dress and voilà! You'll be twinning with Kylie Jenner.

You can also put on this lavender boa and wear it around yourself to add some pizzazz to your costume.

You can't forget Kylie's purple wig. This one from Modagal may be a little bit longer, but you can always trim it to whatever length you prefer.

It's kind of hard to tell what kind of shoes Kylie wore to the Met Gala, but I think these purple-colored heels with feathers on them are perfect.

Last but not least, you can add these silver pearl earrings as an accessory to your costume.

Kendall Jenner

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To recreate Kendall's bright look, first, put on the prettiest orange gown you can find, like this one from LULU's.

Add this orange fringe to get that "feathered gown" look for your costume.

You can also add an orange boa and wear it around your neck and left arm like Kendall.

These orange heels should do the trick because they'll match perfectly with the rest of your costume.

Finally, accessorize with some orange earrings and an orange necklace.

That's all, so choose your player, guys! Will you be Kendall or Kylie Jenner for Halloween? Either way, no one will be able to keep their eyes off you because these outfits definitely stand out!