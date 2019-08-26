If there's one celebrity I couldn't wait to watch walk the MTV VMAs red carpet, it was Lizzo. The artist has had a truly incredible breakout year and always pulls out every single sartorial stop when it comes to showing off her fashion choices. While I knew that Lizzo's VMAs 2019 look was bound to be uniquely killer, I didn't expect it would completely slay in the way that it did. Rocking a vibrant red strapless Moschino gown with the word "SIREN" across the dress, the singer looked red-hot. The artist totally stole the spotlight and proved that, when it comes to style that's just plain fun, she's definitely the one to watch.

Tonight, Lizzo is up for two awards: Push Artist of the Year and Best New Artist. (Totally casual, you know, no biggie.) In light of the success of her album, Cuz I Love You, which features the bangers "Truth Hurts," "Juice," and her collaboration with Missy Elliott, "Tempo," Lizzo is more than deserving of both accolades. But beyond her musical talents (which include playing the flute, if you didn't know), the artist also stands out for her sense of humor and messages of self-love and confidence. She's the empowering breath of fresh air that the music industry needs right now, and I'm glad she's finally being recognized for her tremendousness.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To celebrate her first VMA nominations, Lizzo arrived to the award ceremony wearing the red strapless Moschino gown with the word "SIREN" in silver font all down the dress. She paired the dress with a red and silver boa (as one does), silver shoes, and a silver drop diamond neckless. And none other than Lizzo's OG stylist Marko Monroe styled Lizzo's look for this year's VMAs.

When it came to her beauty beat, Lizzo's hair and makeup were just as smokin' hot as her gown. Celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo slayed her makeup look by giving the star a dark-red-to-bright-red ombré lip and a pinkish-red eyeshadow. For her hair, hair stylist Shelby Swain used Dove products to give Lizzo a voluminous bouffant with blunt bangs, and longer fringe framing her face.

This actually isn't Lizzo's first VMAs, though.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The artist attended the award show back in 2017 and wore a white wrap dress reminiscent of a wedding gown. Featuring lace detailing along the neckline, slightly puffed sheer sleeves, and a long train, it was equal parts kitschy and romantic. She accessorized it in truly playful form, wearing white thigh-high stockings, bedazzled white sneakers, gauzy bedazzled cuffs, a white head crown, and shimmery drop earrings.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The best part about the look, though? The singer had the words "TRUTH HURTS" embroidered on the train as a means of promoting her then-brand-new single. Gotta love a woman who stans herself, am I right?! Considering "Truth Hurts" has been on the Billboard Top 100 chart for over 17 weeks and peaked at number three, I'd say her embroidery job (and, obviously, her sheer talent) paid off.

Considering Lizzo rocked a Truth Hurts dress back in 2017 before the single became as popular as it is today, does this mean that Lizzo's 2019 VMAs "SIREN" dress is indicative of a new single to come? I definitely hope so. Because who doesn't need another Lizzo single in their life?

While we'll have to wait to see if Lizzo officially snags either of the awards she's up for at the 2019 VMAs, she's already won the red carpet game in my mind.