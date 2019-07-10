After months of anticipation, it's finally here. On Tuesday, July 9 Lady Gaga took to Instagram to reveal the details surrounding her brand new beauty line, Haus Laboratories. In the video, (which is giving me major ArtPop vibes), the singer, actress, and now beauty entrepreneur shares a glimpse of what kind of aesthetic we can expect from the brand. But the real questions are how much is Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories line, when is it available, and where will it be sold?

Sit tight because the answers to those questions are about to make you love Gaga even more. Come Monday, July 15 AKA Amazon Prime Day, you'll be able to pre-order the collection that will be sold exclusively on Amazon.com. Then, come September, the collection will be completely available for retail on the ecomm giant across nine different countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan.

As far as the pricing goes, according to Business of Fashion, Gaga's Haus Laboratories collection will include lip glosses, lip colors, and all-over colors that will all be available in six different shades. The glosses will be priced at $16 each and kits that contain all three products will be priced at $49.

The introduction of Haus Laboratories makes Lady Gaga the latest celebrity to join the long list of celebrities to launch a new beauty brand in the already over-saturated beauty market, however, Gaga is very aware of that. "The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand," the singer said in the beginning of the Instagram video. "But that's too bad. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder but at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself."

Speaking of celebrities-turned-beauty-entrepreneurs, Gaga's new products do happen to fall in the same price range as her peers' makeup products — Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer is $18, while Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetic High Gloss is also $16. But instead of bringing her brand to beauty giants like Sephora and Ulta like most other high-profile launches, Gaga has decided to sell exclusively on Amazon, where she will be the one and only celebrity face attached to Amazon's beauty space.

Gaga's decision to launch exclusively on Amazon could shape up to be a major success for both parties — Gaga will be able to bring her inclusive brand to the masses (with the added bonus of Amazon's convenience factor), and Amazon now has a major celebrity at the forefront of its beauty section as it's in the process of establishing itself as a major beauty and cosmetics destination. Basically, Gaga can conveniently deliver her products to the masses, while Amazon gains even more traction in the beauty market with a major celebrity face attached to it. A win-win.

After the promotional video, Gaga then went on to post a headshot of herself rocking an official Haus Laboratories makeup beat to her personal Instagram with a strong message in the caption that explains how her love for makeup began. "When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup," she wrote.

"Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had," she continued. She finished off the caption by noting that thanks to makeup, she's been able to discover her beauty by having the ability to invent herself and transform. "They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way."

So whether you're a fan of brightly-colored makeup, or you just love Lady Gaga and don't need a million reasons to justifying copping her new beauty brand, you'll definitely want to sign up to receive notifications surrounding the launch on HausLabs.com and be sure to follow the new band on Instagram (@hauslabs).