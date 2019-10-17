Britney Spears Dyed Her Hair Blonde Again & All Is Right With The World

Attention, fellow Britney lovers! I'm happy to report that Britney Spears dyed her hair blonde again, and finally, all is right with the world. Our girl's signature look has always been a buttery blonde, but every now and then, she makes a change that looks equally fab. Still, I always find myself patiently waiting for her to return to her lighter locks, and I'm here to say it's finally happened. Praise the blonde bombshell gods!

If you're not following one of the world's most iconic pop stars on Instagram, seriously, what are you waiting for? Spears has amassed almost 23 million followers at this point, and she blesses them with frequent updates ranging from dance breaks to OOTD shots to selfie-style videos. She even took to the app to announce her new brown strands back in September, and credited her little sis, Zoey 101's Jamie Lynn Spears (An icon in her own right!), with inspiring her to go dark for fall. After the original brunette debut, Spears went quite a few shades darker and achieved a rich, chocolatey shade that just screamed fall. However, always one to go back to blonde, she's finally made the switch back again.

Here's the first selfie in which Spears showed off darker locks:

It was definitely a big change, but at this point, it still looked more like a dark dirty blonde than a full-on brown shade.

However, many of her October selfies confirm she then went even darker:

And in some lights, it her new look featured a reddish tint as well:

She proudly showed off her brunette 'do while supporting boyfriend Sam Asghari at the Daytime Beauty Awards, where she looked fab:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It really did seem like she was feeling her brunette fantasy! Even so, her most recent post proves she's once again back to blonde:

"So maybe blondes do have more fun 😉😉😉😉," she captioned a selfie-style video in which she poses and makes faces at the camera. "It’s not professional Hollywood hair and makeup .... but hey it’s real and I’m watching Vacation !!!" her caption continued, and she went on to note that her hair was actually wet from the pool.

Our girl is a blonde at heart, so TBH, I'm glad to see her return to her signature shade:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This 2003 throwback proves shes been blonde for almost all of her career highlights, and it's most definitely the hair color that comes to mind when one thinks of her go-to look:

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That said, it's no surprise fans are glad to see Spears back to blonde, and the comments beneath her Instagram post are overwhelmingly positive. Many agreed with her conclusion, asserting that "Blondes definitely have more fun 😁❤️," while others were happy to see her looking her best, showering her with affirmations like "You’re so beautiful 😍😭♥️" and "You are just perfect the way you are!" Can Britney fans start commenting on my pics, too? I could use a little extra positivity on the 'Gram! Blonde or brunette, Spears' fans don't care, as long as their fave is happy and healthy. That's all that matters, folks!