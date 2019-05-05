Britney Spears may have countless chart-topping hits under her belt, but that doesn't mean that she's immune to fangirling over a fellow musician's bangers. The star took to Instagram to document several videos of her getting her workout routine back on track — and her soundtrack of choice will make you want to join in on the yoga session. This video of Britney Spears doing yoga to Cardi B's "I Like It" (while in a zebra-printed bikini, no less) proves that the songstress is back and ready to show off some dance moves, and I'm so here for it.

On Saturday, May 4, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker headed to the social media platform to share a video of her showing off a series of impressive yoga moves, hand stands, and splits with Cardi B's Billboard Award-winning rap song playing in the background, and it's safe to say that the whole clip is a big weekend ~mood~. Plus, Spears does all this while flaunting her abs and impressive physique in a printed bikini, and something tells me that Cardi B would be giving her stamp of approval and throwing some "Okurrrs" out there if she saw it.

Spears captioned the video, "Yoga on the green," with a winking and smiling face emoji. For emphasis, she added, "I really like it LIKE THAT!!"

While it's far from the first time that Brit has posted photographic evidence of her next-level workouts, her latest video seems to signal that all is back to normal since she reportedly checked out of a wellness and mental health facility on Thursday, April 25. Elite Daily reached out to Spears' representation for comment on the reports, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Our girl Britney has made no secret of the fact that she loves to combine working out with dance, writing, "Training keeps me motivated and inspired... but I'd rather be dancing" in a video with her personal trainer that she shared back in 2017. With the guidance of her boyfriend and trainer Sam Asghari, the princess of pop isn't afraid to have some fun with her workouts — and her latest video shows that she's continuing to sneak some dance moves in each and every fitness routine.

It's been a busy past couple of weeks for the pop star, who revealed that her chart-topping bops will be featured in a musical called Once Upon A One More Time this fall starting on Oct. 29, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Per the publication, the musical will follow a "feminist take on classic fairy tales like Cinderella and Snow White" after a group of princesses decide to start a royal book club and start challenging what it means to be a woman in today's day and age.

At the time, Spears said in a statement, per the publication:

I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!

The only question is, will Spears be in charge of choreographing the dance numbers? Her latest video proves she's definitely still got it, so here's hoping that she decides to hit us one more time with some new dance moves.