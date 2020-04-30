Using video conferencing platforms like Zoom makes it easier to chat up your friends or hop on a work call from home. But if you're ready to make your chats feel next-level zen, it's easy to change out your physical background with a virtual one that'll transport you straight to the shoreline. Here are the 14 best beach Zoom backgrounds that'll make you feel like you're on vacay.

To use Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll need to check that you have Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer. If you're using an iPhone or an iPad, check the Zoom mobile app for updates. The virtual background feature is only compatible with an iPhone 8 or later or fifth-generation iPads or later. Then, create and login to your Zoom account. Switch up your background by going to Settings and selecting the Virtual Background tab. Then, click the plus (+) sign and upload your high-resolution image.

Zoom recommends using high-resolution images from a royalty-free image service like Pixabay, Unsplash, or Pexels. To find and download these beach backgrounds for your next Zoom call, you'll either have to click the download button from one of the image services or right-click and save to your computer via a company blog or Twitter post. These virtual beach backgrounds feature some shots of coastlines that will make you feel like you're vacationing.

1. Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico

You can video chat from an aerial view of Puerto Rico's Dorado Beach with this Zoom background from Discover Puerto Rico. The backdrop features nothing but palm trees, fluffy clouds, and blue water as far as the eye can see.

2. A beachside sitting area

To get this beach Zoom background, go to the Williams-Sonoma blog page and right-click on the image to download. You'll feel like you're sipping a drink on vacay in no time.

3. Cliffs and the sea

Download this beach backdrop from Unsplash to transport yourself to a small beach in a beautiful cove. The background puts you above McWay Falls in Big Sur, California, as you're surrounded by green trees, bright blue waters, and scenic cliffside.

4. Beach picnic

This virtual beach background from Hinge puts you right on the sand with a cute picnic for two set up and ready to go.

5. Harbour Village Bonaire's beach vibes

Harbour Village Bonaire is a gorgeous tropical resort in Bonaire, a Dutch Caribbean island. This backdrop for Zoom puts you on its private beach between some palm trees and lounge chairs, offering a view of that blue water in the distance.

6. Beachside in French Polynesia

Feel like you're canoeing in French Polynesia with this backdrop for Zoom from Pixabay. What's better than calling on your way to a slice of paradise?

7. Cayo Espanto in Belize

Cayo Espanto's tourism site offers this tropical beach Zoom background, showing its incredible tropical island surrounded by clear water.

8. An island gazebo

Get this beach background from Pexels for a taste of island life. Featuring a view of clear blue water, tropical foliage, and overwater bungalows.

9. Sunset on the beach

Download this background from Pexels for your next Zoom call to make it feel like you're enjoying the sunset over the water, the clouds overhead, and digging your toes in the sand.

10. The South of France

Transport yourself with a beach background from photographer Gray Malin. This snap offers a chance to feel like you're vacationing in the South of France, amongst other tourists and locals, with striped umbrellas, and a view of the horizon.

11. North Carolina beaches

Visit North Carolina shared some Zoom backgrounds, including a beautiful sunset view over Jennette's Pier in Nags Head. The image puts you right on the shoreline, with the pier nearby, as the sun sets over the water. The best part is, this is a video background, so the waves move.

12. Beach lighthouse

Download this beach background from Pixbay to place yourself on the rocky shore in Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia, Canada. Get ready to call in with blue skies, an impressive rocky landscape, and views of the ocean, complete with a lighthouse in the distance.

13. Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

This beach background from San Diego Tourism in California features the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, beachside, as the sun is setting over the water, for a spectacular view on your calls.

14. Footprints in the sand

Get ready for a virtual happy hour from the beach with this Zoom background from Unsplash. Calling with this virtual setting puts the sea on the left, while the right side has some lush greenery and palm trees. The beach is abandoned except for the footprints in the sand, and it'll make you feel like you're walking barefoot down the coastline.