If you're using Zoom for work meetings or online hangouts, you might want to spruce up your surroundings with a virtual background. You can easily swap out your physical backdrop with one that'll transport you to your favorite restaurant chain. Here are 8 restaurant-inspired Zoom backgrounds from DoorDash that'll channel your foodie soul.

Using Zoom's virtual background feature is simple. You'll need to first make sure you have Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer, or you're using the app version for iOS with an iPhone 8 or later. You can also use the Zoom mobile app with a fifth generation iPad or later. Once you've got the updated version, you can create a Zoom account and sign in. To change change your virtual background, head to Settings and click on the Virtual Background tab. From there, click the plus (+) sign and upload your high resolution image.

DoorDash has plenty of images you can use as your virtual backdrop. You can choose from tasty chain restaurants like McDonald's and Cheesecake Factory, as well as snack spots like Auntie Anne's and Baskin Robbin's. All you'll need to do is save the image you'd like to use on your computer before uploading it on the Virtual Background tab.

1. Chili's

You can get the dining-out experience at Chili's with this spicy backdrop.

Courtesy of DoorDash

2. McDonald's

Get ready to chow down on a mouthwatering burger as you virtually drop by the Golden Arches.

Courtesy of DoorDash

3. Cheesecake Factory

This classic Cheesecake Factory scene sets the mood for a dinner at home.

Courtesy of DoorDash

4. Baskin Robbin's

Indulge your sweet tooth with this charming Baskin Robbin's background.

Courtesy of DoorDash

5. Auntie Anne's

Fill your background with tasty pretzels of all flavors, from Pepperoni to Cinnamon Sugar.

Courtesy of DoorDash

6. Outback Steakhouse

If you'd like to swing by the bar without leaving the house, this background has got your back.

Courtesy of DoorDash

7. Panera Bread

Panera Bread's sleek and modern restaurant is the perfect setting for a casual meeting.

Courtesy of DoorDash

8. Buffalo Wild Wings

Combine your love of buffalo wings and sports with this fun backdrop.

Courtesy of DoorDash

Now, even when you can't make it to your fave spots for lunch or happy hour, you can virtually bring them to you. If you want to go all out, you could even order in delivery from whichever chain's background you're using. It won't feel exactly like being there, but it'll be pretty darn close.