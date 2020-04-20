Video conferencing platforms like Zoom make it easy to stay connected with your friends, classmates, or co-workers when you can't be there IRL. You can even spice up your calls with a virtual background, which will swap out your bedroom for a cool image. If you're looking for fun backdrops to entertain your pals, check out these 12 food-themed Zoom backgrounds that feature your favorite bites.

Many popular food chains, such as Hardee's, Carl's Jr., Baskin-Robbins, and Taco Bell, have tasty-looking backgrounds you can use on your next video call. You could jazz up your virtual meeting with everything from close-ups of burgers to pics of hot sauce popsicles. To use the backdrops, you'll need to save the images to your computer or phone and upload them as a virtual background on Zoom.

Before you use Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll want to make sure you have Zoom version 4.6.0 on your PC or Mac, or an up-to-date version of the iOS Zoom mobile app on an iPhone 8 or later or a fifth-generation iPad or later. Once you've got everything set up, you'll need to sign into your Zoom account and head to the Settings section. Select the Virtual Background tab and choose the plus sign (+) to upload the image of your choice. Here are 10 foodie-approved backdrops to choose from for your next call.

1. "Things I'm craving"

You can show off your love of burgers and fries with this patterned backdrop.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.

2. "Mouth is watering"

This backdrop features a close-up of a juicy burger that'll make your pals mouth water.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.

3. "It's raining chicken."

Get ready for your favorite finger food to rain down on your next call.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.

4. "Beach, please."

Get in the mood for summer with this beachy backdrop.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.

5. "Thinking of burgers"

Let's be honest, you're really just daydreaming about Carl's Jr. burgers.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.

6. "Conference call bingo"

Turn your tech issues into a game on your next call.

Courtesy of Hardee's

7. "Things I love"

Even if your love for burgers doesn't run as deep as your love for paw-dorable doggos, this cute pup is reason enough to try the background.

Courtesy of Hardee's

8. "Friends send friends ice cream."

Get your friends to send you the best gift ever.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

9. "If you're reading this, send ice cream."

There really is no shame in asking for ice cream.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

10. "Less meeting, more eating (ice cream)"

This hilarious backdrop will get a laugh out of your buddies.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

11. "StrEAT Art"

Taco Bell's stylish backdrop features different menu items in a colorful street art-inspired design.

12. "Hot-sicles"

Celebrate the warmer weather with this backdrop from Taco Bell, which combines summer popsicles and the brand's iconic hot sauce package.

Of course, there are plenty more Zoom backgrounds to choose from for your next meeting. When you've gone through all these yummy-looking choices, you can browse through all the possibilities and add a little fun to your video calls in the coming weeks.