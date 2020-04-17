If you're using Zoom to connect with your co-workers, friends, and classmates, you've probably noticed how the video conferencing platform takes your chats to another level with the ability to change your physical background out for a virtual one. If you're not sure where everyone finds those fun Zoom backgrounds, it's simple to get them once you know where to look. Here's how to get Zoom backgrounds, so you can make your calls more entertaining.

Zoom's virtual background feature lets you swap out what your background looks like IRL for an image or video of a virtual background. It's super helpful if you're trying to hide some clutter or feel like chatting in a different atmosphere. There are a ton of different places you can snag backgrounds for your calls, but the easiest place to start is a royalty-free high-resolution image service.

Royalty-free services offers a lot of fun stock images and some beautiful photography. Zoom recommends using Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels. After you choose a site, type what you're looking for into the search bar and then scroll through to find an image you want as your background. Finally, all you need to get the photo is to click on the image and then select the download button to save it to your computer or phone.

You can also use other methods to get your Zoom backgrounds. For instance, many television networks and companies have created Zoom backgrounds that you can download for free. You can find some of these on company blogs or official Twitter accounts.

For example, if you just want an HGTV-style update, you can download Zoom backgrounds directly from brands like West Elm and Williams-Sonoma. If you prefer movie or TV backgrounds, you'll find many of those available to download from blog posts or Twitter. Some of these include the Schitt's Creek backgrounds on Twitter and some Disney Pixar backgrounds via the company blog.

Once you're ready to use your virtual background, log in to Zoom. Click on the settings icon in the right-hand corner of the home screen. Then, select the Virtual Background tab and click on the plus sign (+), then "Add Image." After you add the image to your virtual background library, your background will automatically change to your recent upload.

It's easy to find a ton of different Zoom backgrounds online, so get ready to swap out your bedroom for the virtual location of your dreams.