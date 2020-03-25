With many people working from home to practice social distancing, there are a lot of video calls happening. Luckily, Zoom's backgrounds make it possible to turn any room into a virtual workspace. Zoom makes it easy to switch up your background, and if you're ready for a chic video call experience, here's how to get West Elm Zoom backgrounds to spruce up your conferences.

If you aren't familiar with Zoom's virtual background feature yet, it's really simple to use. First, you'll need to make sure you've got Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer, or the app version for iOS. The Zoom mobile app is only compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad and later, but there is no Android virtual background compatibility. Zoom recommends a green screen or a white background for the best results, but you can cover up cluttered surroundings with the feature, too.

To start using the feature, make sure you've created a Zoom account. Then, sign in and change your background. To do so, go to Settings and click on the Virtual Background tab. From there, you can upload your own high-resolution image or video from royalty-free image services.

To start using West Elm Zoom backgrounds, you'll just have to go to West Elm's official blog and download its video conference call backgrounds. You'll be able to find these by going to its Front + Main blog, clicking on the three bars in the top left corner, and selecting Downloads.

The perfectly designed backgrounds featured on the blog will keep you feeling productive and put together during your calls.

The outdoorsy deck

Imagine you're working from a stunning outdoor space at your family cabin with this dreamy virtual background.

The open loft space

This apartment space designed by West Elm's Design Crew combines raw architectural elements, like exposed ductwork and concrete, with a glam neutral color scheme.

Views of the waterfront

This apartment in NYC is owned IRL by Olivia Rink and John Philp Thompson. The West Elm team designed the space for the professionals, showcasing some of those amazing views of the water.

This Nashville bedroom

West Elm's Design Team in Nashville took on this project and created a relaxing and elegant bedroom space.

Bright apartment space

This is another shot of Rink and Thompson's apartment designed by the West Elm Design Team. With bright whites and subtle colors, this virtual background gives off such a zen vibe.

This cozy cabin background

Owned by actor Zosia Mamet and actor/producer Evan Jongikeit, this West Elm-filled cabin space will make your meetings more cozy.

Work poolside in the Hamptons

Although most of us can't actually work poolside in the Hamptons, this virtual background from a real pool space designed by the West Elm crew will definitely put you in a good mood.

To see more Zoom backgrounds from West Elm, check out its blog page.

For other backgrounds, you can search for royalty-free images from sites like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels to find your perfect fit. There are a ton of fun Zoom backgrounds available, so don't limit yourself to professional looks when you're chatting up your friends.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’ spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.