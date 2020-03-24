Many people are virtually tuning into their workplaces while they practice social distancing. Remote video conferencing platforms like Zoom allow you to easily connect with your coworkers without leaving the house, and you can even add a virtual background that'll give your chat a more professional feel while you're plopped on the couch. Here are 8 Zoom office setting backgrounds you can try while you work from home.

If you've got to hop on an important call, your messy bedroom in the background probably won't cut it. Thankfully, there are plenty of background options that'll replace your messy bedroom with an office setting, whether you're looking for a conference room or a modern workspace.

To get started using Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll need to have a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 4.6.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad or later.

Once you've created an account and signed into Zoom, you can change your virtual background by heading to Settings and selecting Virtual Background tab. You'll be able to use of Zoom's backdrops or upload your own with a high-res image or video from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels. Here are the top picks if you're looking to upgrade your next conference call.

1. Conference Room Background

This Conference Room Background from Pixabay features a bright and airy table that's the perfect scene for a meeting.

2. Contemporary Office Background

You can spice up your Zoom calls with a modern workplace. This Contemporary Office Background from Pixabay includes a minimalistic room with white walls and a white table.

3. Work Desk Background

The Work Desk Background from Pixabay will add a cozy yet totally work-appropriate backdrop to your video chats.

4. Conference Table Background

This Conference Table Background from Pixabay is perfect if you're participating in a virtual group meeting.

5. Work Room Background

The Work Room Background from Pixabay gives a glimpse into a private office room.

6. Office Background

The Office Background from Unsplash adds a bright modern workspace to your backdrop.

7. Cubicle Background

If you're missing your coworkers, check out the Cubicle Background from Unsplash, which features a busy workplace.

8. Desk Background

Keep it simple with the Desk Background from Unpslash, which adds a trendy desk set up to your backdrop.

If you're calling your pals or your close work buds, there are also plenty of fun Zoom backgrounds to play around with. You can choose everything from a Star Wars scene to a Harry Potter background to spice up your next chat with friends.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’ spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.