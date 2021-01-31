If you're looking for a Zoom background that'll brighten up your next call, there are plenty of options to choose from. After all, the right background can not only express your personality, but also set the mood for a virtual gathering. From psychedelic designs to abstract art, these 10 creative Zoom backgrounds will speak to your artistic soul.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you're probably spending plenty of time connecting with people through Zoom. Since being in quarantine can get you stuck in a routine, you may want to get those creative juices flowing with a vibrant virtual background. There are plenty of backdrops that'll transform your usual living room set-up into a work of art.

To get started using Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll need to have a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 4.6.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad or later.

Once you've created an account and signed into Zoom, you can change your virtual background by heading to Settings and selecting the Virtual Background tab. You'll be able to use of Zoom's backdrops or upload your own with a high-res image or video from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels. Here are the top picks if you're looking to add an artistic vibe to your call.

1. Face Paint

This background, which features a woman covered in colorful face paint, will certainly brighten up your call.

2. Colorful Smoke

Add a cool vibe to your meeting with this background, which has smoke in different shades of the rainbow.

3. Abstract

Turn your call into a piece of abstract art with this background.

4. Psychedelic Designs

This psychedelic background will certainly spice up your gathering with its trippy floral designs.

5. Watercolors

Decorate your blank canvas with this background, which has watercolors, paintbrushes, and an empty notebook for creation.

6. Paint Buckets

These assorted paint buckets feature dark and light colors.

7. Illustration

This artsy layout includes everything you need for a day of crafting. There are markers, paints, polaroids, stamps, and more.

8. Paint

This background features four stripes of paint against a white wall. The orange, green, blue, and red colors add vibrancy without being too distracting.

9. Typewriter

This typewriter background, featuring blank paper, has all the space for you to share your story.

10. Night Sky

Capture the stars with this background, which gives the illusion of a mason jar holding the cosmos.