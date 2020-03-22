Virtual conferencing tools make it easier to stay connected while practicing social distancing during the spread of coronavirus. Many people are using Zoom to tune into their workplace or classroom and stay on top of things this spring. If you're looking to add a personal flair to your video calls and impress your coworkers, you can add a unique backdrop to your conference room. Here are the 10 best Harry Potter Zoom backgrounds to sprinkle some magic into your day.

If you aren't familiar with how to change your virtual background on Zoom, here are the details. Using Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll be able to swap out whatever background you'd see during a video call with a photo or video of your choice. That means you can easily replace your messy bedroom with something more visually pleasing while hopping on that important call.

To get started, make sure your PC or Mac systems are running at least a version of 4.6.0 or higher of Zoom Desktop Client. If you can, you'll also want to have a blank wall or green screen as your backdrop, and you should also make sure your clothes aren't the same color as your backdrop or you'll disappear. Once you're ready, sign onto the Zoom web portal. If you're an account member, go to Meeting Settings, but if you're an account administrator, go to My Meeting Settings. Once you select the Meeting tab, you can find the Virtual Background option and upload an image or video of your choice to spice up your backdrop.

If you're a huge Harry Potter fan, you're in luck. There are plenty of cool images you can upload to your Zoom Virtual Background to create the ideal Hogwarts aesthetic during your next remote meeting. Here are 10 top picks to choose from.

1. Platform 9 3/4 Background

Your journey to Hogwarts begins at Platform 9 3/4. This Platform 9 3/4 background from Pixabay features the iconic gateway to the magical school.

2. Hogwarts Background

This Hogwarts background from Pixabay features a gorgeous shot of the campus.

3. Hogwarts Express Background

All aboard the Hogwarts Express! The Hogwarts Express background from Pexels captures the scenic train ride Harry took to Hogwarts.

4. Hogwarts Letter

Make your dreams come true with that lucky letter from Hogwarts. This Hogwarts Letter background from Unsplash includes the magical words, "You have been accepted at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry."

5. Hedwig Background

Decorate your call with Harry's pet owl, Hedwig. The Hedwig background from Unsplash features the piercing eyes of the snowy animal.

6. Great Hall Background

The Great Hall is undoubtedly one of the most important meeting places in Harry Potter. You can join in on the fun with this Great Hall background from Pixabay.

7. Gryffindor Background

You can show your Gryffindor pride this season with the Gryffindor background from Pixabay. Your backdrop will be filled with the gold and maroon colors of Harry's heroic house at Hogwarts.

8. Slytherin Background

If you were a Draco Malfoy fan, you'll want to check out the Slytherin background from Unsplash. You'll represent the cunning house with its green colors.

9. Wands Background

Every witch and wizard needs a wand. This Wands background from Pixabay will transport you to Ollivanders, where Harry got his custom wand.

10. Diagon Alley

Head to Diagon Alley for a quick break like the students of Hogwarts. This Diagon Alley background from Unsplash captures the bustling shopping district.

With so many options, I recommend trying them all out before you decide on the new backdrop for your next call.

