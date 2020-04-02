Video calls with your friends are about to get a huge upgrade, thanks to virtual backgrounds. You can liven up your chats with a few clicks by swapping out your real surroundings with a backdrop of your choice. If you've always wanted to be an honorary member of the Rose family, then these Schitt's Creek Zoom backgrounds are perfect for your next call.

After six seasons, Schitt's Creek will air its final episode on Tuesday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on Pop TV. Even when the series is over, you can still celebrate your love for the show with some virtual backdrops. The Schitt's Creek Twitter account posted a series of background options for Zoom, which feature some iconic Schitt's Creek locations. Whether you're ready to sell some fruit wine or want a real reason to yell, "Ew, David!" these Schitt's Creek backgrounds will make your video chats so much more entertaining.

You can try out these virtual backgrounds by first making sure you have Zoom version 4.6.0 on your PC or Mac, or an updated iOS Zoom mobile app. To use the mobile app, you need an iPhone 8 or later or a fifth-generation iPad or later. After you download Zoom to your computer or phone, you can sign up for an account and start using the Schitt's Creek backgrounds.

The first set of backgrounds includes Bob's Garage, Café Tropical, the Rosebud Motel, and the creek:

The second set of Schitt's Creek backgrounds might be even better, with Moira's wig wall and shots of the Rosebud Motel, including Alexis and David's bedroom.

To use the virtual backdrops, click on the Twitter post, select the image you'd like, and save it to your computer or phone. Then, to set it as your Zoom background, you can start a meeting, go to the Zoom homepage on the platform, click on Meeting Settings and find the Virtual Background tab. Then, you'll click the plus sign (+) button to upload your high-resolution image. Once you've uploaded an image into your Zoom background library it will be there for future use.

From David and Patrick's Rose Apothecary's "branded immersive experience" to the Rosebud Motel, "where every stay, feels like home," these Zoom backgrounds will keep you feeling connected to the Roses.