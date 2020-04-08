It's been a rollercoaster of a watch for Schitt's Creek fans over the series' six-season run. With tender moments, laughs, and "Ew, Davids," viewers have loved getting to know the Rose family over the years. As the show comes to a bittersweet end, these tweets about the Schitt's Creek finale proves fans are feeling some kind of way when it comes to saying "goodbye" to their favorite on-screen fam.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Schitt's Creek series finale. While this entire season has been full of twists and turns (such as what was possibly the most heart-wrenching breakup in television history and the reveal of Twyla's big secret), fans knew the final episode was going to be the nail in their coffin of emotions. "It was really important that we staggered the details of how the show would end over the course of the entire season, and not just back-end them into one episode and try our best," Dan Levy, writer and co-creator who also plays David Rose in series, told NOW. "We wanted to send viewers off on a lighter note, one that makes them feel joyful because that's been the thread of the entire series."

Yes, there was definitely joy, but there was also buckets of tears as fans said goodbye to the beloved show.

Unfortunately (and hilariously), David's wedding got off to a messy start. Between the rain, the unusable venue, and canceled vendors, it was pretty much a nightmare. As any fan knows, trouble for the Roses spells out comedy gold.

While David's wedding wasn't off to a flawless start, from the moment the characters started walking down the aisle, none of the shenanigans could hold a candle to all the touching moments.

After the "I dos," all that was left were the final "goodbyes," and just like that, the world said "best wishes" to the Roses and the town of Schitt's Creek.

Just like the series itself, the Schitt's Creek finale was filled with just the right mix of humor and heart. For so many fans, it was simply the best.