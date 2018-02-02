Vacation mode is your favorite mode to be in. You’d be jet-setting to gorgeous destinations and enjoying food from new places all the time if you could. There's something to be said about the joys of putting work on hold and living your life without a planner — even if it’s only for a few days. You also know that the crew you decide to wander off with matters just as much as the places you’re going to visit. If you happen to be getting away with your besties, you’ll need to pack a few quotes about vacation with friends, as well as your fave pair of sunnies.

Instagram waits for no one. If you want your vacation caption to be original and witty, you better have some summer captions with friends locked and loaded for when the time comes to post. While you’re rocking that salty hair like you just don't care, keep the camera snaps coming with these quotes about hanging out at the beach with friends. All you need to do is copy and paste whatever beach quotes work best with whatever snap you want to share, and you’re good to go.

Whether you're lounging by the pool or chilling on the sand, jumping into waterfalls, or swimming with dolphins — your friends are right there with you. Once the adventure is over, they’ll stay by your side, just like these beach with friends quotes that sum up all the feels you’re feeling. So, savor the moments and make tons of memories with a camera in hand.

"Be grateful for good friends, hot sun, and clear water." "That little sun of a beach." "It doesn't matter where you're going, it's who you have beside you." "Memories made together last a lifetime." "Life was made for good friends and great adventures." "Friends don't let friends cruise alone." "You give me reasons to smile and reasons to laugh, but most of all, you give me memories I could never forget." "Best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with, and still have the best time." "One day you'll point yourself out in photos and say 'that was me.'" "Don't worry. Beach happy." "Love you to the beach and back." "The best things in life are the people we love, the places we've been, and all the memories we've made along the way." "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak." "We're always busy planning the next adventure." "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all." — Helen Keller "Travel expands the mind and fills the gaps." — Sheda Savage "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." "Sometimes you just need your bestie and a vacation." "A journey is best measured in friends, rather than miles." — Tim Cahill "Happiness looks good on us." "Friends don't let friends go to the beach alone." "It's not a trip or a vacation. It's a second life." "We travel, not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." "Wild, barefoot, and free." "Beach daze always." "Eat well, travel often." "Enjoy the journey, embrace the detours." "The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever." — Jacques Cousteau "Let's go somewhere." "Good times and tan lines." "Find what gives you joy and go there." — Jan Phillips "Never go on trips with anyone you do not love." — Ernest Hemingway “My main beaches.” “Friends who travel together, stay together.” “My favorite things to make with you are memories.” “These are our resting beach faces.” “We decided to take the scenic route.” “Good friends follow you anywhere.” “I like sea-ing my friends happy.” “Life’s a beach, and we’re just enjoying the waves.”

