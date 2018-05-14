There are a few places in this world where someone can truly be relaxed and at peace. It’s different for everyone, of course, but for many, the beach is one of these special destinations. Maybe it’s the way the breeze is the perfect temp to cool you off from the hot summer sun, or how the soft sand squishing between your toes puts your mind at ease. Or best of all, maybe it's the feeling of swimming in the tranquil ocean waves with salty hair that brings up nostalgic feels from your childhood summer vacations. When you're that relaxed, it needs to be remembered forever, so snap some pictures and post with Instagram captions for beach waves.

Seriously, there’s something so magical about the ocean’s salt water that gives your hair incredible waves. You’ve tried to emulate it with some sea salt sprays, but nothing compares to those natural beachy waves you get from one trip to the shore. That’s why you need to capture the #hairgoals with as many salty hair selfies as you can.

By posting a selfie or plandid pic of you splashing around in the tide with a waves caption, you’ll show all of your loving followers how chilled out and fabulous you look when you’re in vacay mode. When the time comes to post your pics, don’t stress either. Just use any of these ocean waves quotes that are ready to go and match your carefree locks perfectly.

“Stars come out, I'm finally free. It's only the ocean and me.” — Jack Johnson, “Only The Ocean” “See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me.” — Moana "Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water set your soul free." — Christy Ann Martine “Salt air, and the rust on your door, I never needed anything more.” — Taylor Swift, “August” "Saltwater cures all wounds." “Tis the sea-son for salty hair.” “Fallin' into your ocean eyes” — Billie Eilish, “Ocean Eyes” "Some people are just born with the beach in their souls." "The smell of ocean water is enough to calm my soul." "No one likes a shady beach." "Live by the sea, love by the moon." "Don't forget to seas the day." "Life is simple. Just add water." "Beach days are the best kind of days." "Happy by the sea." "A day at the beach restores the soul." "Keep calm and beach on." "Life is short. Move to the beach and never look back." "The scent of the water, the sight of the sea, make me ever so happy just to be me." "The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever." — Jacques Yves Cousteau "I'm pretty sure my birthstone is a seashell." "Don't worry, beach happy." "Gone coastal, be back never." "Life's a beach, find your wave." "Advice from the ocean: be shore of yourself, come out of your shell, take time to relax and coast, avoid pier pressure, sea life's beauty, don't get tide down, make waves." "Truth: Waves wipe away worries." "The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination, and brings eternal joy to the soul." — Robert Wyland "If you want to heal, find water and stars." "Find me where the waves are." "An ocean breeze puts a mind at ease." "Happiness comes in waves." "I have salt in my veins and sand in my heart." "Catch you on the next wave." "Because every day should feel like a day at the beach." “Seaside where I belong.” "Feeling very current." "Salt water awaits." "The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free." “Turquoise water and white sand beaches." “Sail on, Sailor” — The Beach Boys, “Sail On, Sailor” “My hair shore feels great.” “Feeling a little bit salty.” “My hair is sodium cute.” “I’m not shore if you saw my hair, so I thought I’d post it here.” “Just wanted you to sea how good I look at the beach.”

