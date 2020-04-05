These Zoom Home Backgrounds Are Like Virtual Makeovers For Your Space
Your dream office is just a few clicks away.
Zoom meetings are here to stay, and as you sign on for your fifth call of the day, you might want to switch up your surroundings with a sleek digital background that transports you to a totally different space. Whether you're on a call in a messy bedroom or chilling on the couch, you can virtually change up where you are in a couple of clicks by swapping out your physical backdrop for a digital one. That's where the best Zoom backgrounds come in handy to give your home a virtual makeover in an instant.
You’ve probably been using Zoom’s virtual background feature for a while, but if you’re new to it, it’s easy to start. First, make sure you have Zoom version 4.6.0 or higher on your Mac or PC computer, or if you're using the app version for iOS with an iPhone or Android, you phone needs to be an 8 or later. After you have everything set up, sign into your Zoom account.
You can change your virtual background in a meeting or from the homepage. Go to Settings and click on the Virtual Background tab. Then, click the plus (+) sign and upload your high resolution image. Zoom suggests using images or videos from royalty-free image services, such as Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels.
While a lot of people are uploading whatever they want into this background generator, one of the most ways to have the most fun of the feature is to find photos of your dream home. There are a lot of home interior companies sharing gorgeous virtual room backgrounds including some from Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, and Behr paint. You can download many of these directly from company blog posts, or you can download the images right from this post. It may not be an HGTV marathon, but you can still get a little home makeover rush with any of these backdrops.
1. Sunroom
This sunroom backdrop from Behr features a chic blue wall, a retro rattan chair, and a bohemian hammock.
2. Outdoor Living
Some of us may not even have an outdoor patio, let alone a gorgeous ocean view — but this background for Zoom can help you imagine that lifestyle.
3. Jewel-Toned Living Room
This chic apartment background features deep jewel tones with its hunter green couch, navy blue walls, and fuchsia accent chair.
4. Bright Apartment
Is your living room a bit too messy to serve as an ideal backdrop for your next Zoom call? Don't worry — West Elm has you covered with the sunniest living room setup.
5. Standout Chandelier
This Williams-Sonoma living room is something out of a dream, with a statement piece chandelier and a relaxing palette.
6. Modern Loft
This loft background from West Elm is a clean mix of industrial and modern
7. Chic Dining Room
This chic dining room background for Zoom designed by Behr will have you feeling right at home.
8. Bright White With A Pop Of Color
This Williams-Sonoma virtual background is chic and eclectic.
9. Boho Chic Dining Room
This light and airy space from The Bash looks like the perfect spot to hangout or enjoy a convo over some sips with rattan chairs and tropical touches throughout.
10. Moana-Inspired Living Room
This Moana-inspired living room designed by Modsy has a fresh, tropical feel.
11. Moody Study
Behr's virtual study background will upgrade your chats with a pleasant alcove space and a calming dark green color scheme.
12. Plant-Filled Living Room
You can get this plant-filled living room background via Bloomscape's Twitter.
13. Belle-Inspired Bedroom
Who wouldn't want a living room inspired by a Disney princess? This Beauty and the Beast-themed virtual background is a blend of modern and traditional.
14. Copper Accent Living Room
This modern living space background from Williams-Sonoma brings together white, blue, natural wood, and copper, but the best part is the view of all the outdoor greenery.
15. Beachside Living Room
This calming outdoor living room space from Serena & Lily captures beach vibes with wicker furnishings, plenty of palms, and, of course, the beach.
16. A-Frame House
This gorgeous vintage-inspired A-frame house in the woods from West Elm will capture everyone’s attention.
17. Organized Closet Space
This pretty closet space from The Container Store’s virtual backgrounds looks like a dream come true. With an acrylic desk in the center of well-organized cabinets and shelves, you’ll want to take all your meetings from the closet.
18. Modern Bedroom
This bedroom Zoom background from Curbed will make you feel instantly zen.
19. Transformed Chocolate Factory
This Zoom background won’t transport you to your Willy Wonka days, but the open and airy remodeled Brooklyn apartment used to be a functioning chocolate factory.
20. Bold Patterns & Pastels
The Bash called this look “granny-chic,” and TBH, that’s pretty spot-on. With modern hues and old-fashioned design mixed together, this Zoom background will keep the attention on you.
21. Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Space
And Just Like That... you can channel the famous fictional columnist with a modern (virtual) take on her NYC pad.
22. Modern Gilmore Girls Living Room
This updated take on Lorelai and Rory Gilmore’s Stars Hollow house is perfect if you’re the fastest talker on every Zoom call.
23. Oversized Living Room
This cozy living room Zoom background from The Home Depot boasts a large leather couch, oversized stuffed poufs, and a chandelier that demands your attention. Pops of green from the plants make it a serene virtual spot for your next meeting.
24. Cute Office Space
Also from The Home Depot, this office background features a pretty design with a white, natural wood, and gold color palette. The pops of blue and green make it stand out and might even inspire a makeover in your actual space.
No matter what the meeting or where you are, you can always check in “from home” when you have the best virtual Zoom backgrounds at your fingertips.
