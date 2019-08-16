Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Tracklist Will Get You So Ready For The Album

After months and months of waiting for Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated seventh album, Lover, we finally have a better idea of the songs we'll get to hear. Today, Friday, Aug. 16, marks the official release of Taylor Swift's Lover tracklist. OMG, are you ready for it?! I know I am.

Over the past few months, Swift has been generous in dropping hints about the album ⁠— even releasing a few tracks to keep Swifties at bay until Lover's official drop on Aug. 23.

If you recall, on July 23, Swift hopped on Instagram Live to dish on a few album details before releasing one of her most vulnerable tracks yet, "The Archer." So in proper Taylor Swift album fashion, "The Archer" is the fifth track on the album — just as she's done with other emotional tracks on past projects. See? There it is, sitting pretty.

"I Forgot That You Existed" "Cruel Summer" "Lover" "The Man" "Archer" "I Think He Knows" "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" "Paper Rings" "Cornelia Street" "Death By A Thousand Cuts" "London Boy" "Soon You'll Get Better" ft. Dixie Chicks "False God" "You Need To Calm Down" "Afterglow" "ME!" ft. Brandon Urie "It's Nice To Have A Friend" "Daylight"

Fans have also already heard a few other songs on the album, including "ME!" featuring Brandon Urie, which was Swift's debut single released in April 2019. After that, fans got "You Need To Calm Down" in June 2019, which is such a great summer hit. And then just today, Friday, Aug. 16, fans got to hear the song the entire album is named after, "Lover." The lyrics are so, so beautiful, and fans can't help but assume it was written for Swift's longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. In part of the song, Swift sings, "We could let our friends crash in the living room. This is our place, we make the call. I'm highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you. I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all." I could hear this song playing at fall 2019 wedding receptions already.

In looking at the tracklist, I can personally say I'm excited to hear "London Boy," considering it might also be about Alwyn (who is from London). And a Dixie Chicks collaboration has been long-rumored, with fans theorizing about it ever since Swift wore a Dixie Chicks pin on her jacket in her Entertainment Weekly cover photo back in May.

Even though it's going to be another week until Swifties get to hear Lover in its entirety with their own ears, a few lucky fans got to attend some special listening sessions in cities like Nashville and London. One sweet fan on Reddit promised that the album has a little something for everyone, especially if Swift's darker-sounding sixth album, Reputation, wasn't your favorite.

I don't know about you, but I'm counting down the days until I can hear this album in full. I guess you'd say... I need to calm down.