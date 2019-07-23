OMG! Taylor released a new track from Lover and it's got her fans in their feelings. Literally, you need to see these tweets about Taylor Swift's "The Archer." So deep. Swifties have been waiting for so long for more info on the pop singer's seventh album for what seems like ages. However, they got something better than just the 4-1-1. On July 23, Swift dropped a sweet surprise to her devoted fanbase via Instagram Live -- a new and very emotional track.

The song called "The Archer" features poignant lyrics and beautiful synths which is why T-Swift Twitter is a hot mess express right now. I'd advise new listeners to grab a few tissues before proceeding. But seriously, the chorus has got a few lines that just about anyone can relate to.

"I've been the archer, I've been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?"

*Sniffle* The moving track is one of the most "vulnerable" on the album, according to Swift. So, it will rightfully takes its place as the fifth track on the record, just as she's done with other tear-jerkers on past projects. She noted that the "tradition" actually started with her fans who picked up on the trend. "I guess instinctively I was kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest song as track five," she admitted.

The song that reminds me of an '80s pop-ballad was produced by Jack Antonoff who was also behind some of Swift's most popular tracks, "Look What You Made Me Do" and "New Year's Day." Swift explained that Antonoff was also very instrumental in creating Lover. “There’s a vast part of this album that I worked with Jack Antonoff on, he is phenomenal… I wanted to show you a song that we worked on together,” she said.

Swift also revealed that "The Archer" is not an official release, but an important part of the forthcoming project that she wanted to share. "It’s not the next single. It’s just a song that I love on the album.. " she said. "I haven’t made a video for it or anything. This is just a glimpse into another side of the album that I wanted to show you."

Now, if you come to think of it, Tay Tay was trying to share "The Archer" with her fans for quite some time. She even dropped a major easter egg in the "You Need To Calm Down" video when Hayley Kiyoko shot an arrow through a number five.

Regardless, with "The Archer" here I can't help but think Swift will drop more tracks leading up to Lover's August 23 release date. However, I'm also hoping Swifties are able to keep it together before then, but it's not likely. "The Archer" just seems to have away with Swifties.

This fan is already crying a river. "Idk why but I can't stop the tears??? Like, damn Taylor what did you have to do this to me," they wrote.

One fan found the silver lining. "I love how Taylor empathize[s] with our feelings while at the same time, encourag[ing] us not to let our emotions eat us #TheArcher," they wrote.