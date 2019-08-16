Swift is no stranger to referencing her past and current relationships in her songs, whether that be with friends, enemies, or lovers. Swift is currently dating actor Joe Alwyn and while they haven't been seen together in public much, they seem totally happy with each other. Fans even think that a few of Swift's songs on her new album are about him, like the title track. So, is Taylor Swift's "Lover" about Joe Alwyn? Let's take a look at the lyrics.

Swift is set to drop her Lover album on Friday, Aug. 23, and since the album shares a name with one of the songs, fans believe that "Lover" means something especially important to Swift — especially since she also hid the phrase in her "ME!" music video. Of course, fans' first thought was that the song could be about Swift's current boyfriend. Now that the song is officially out, fans are paying close attention to the lyrics to see if "Lover" could be about Joe Alwyn.

Here's the first verse of "Lover":

We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January / This is our place, we make the rules / And there's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear / Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?

There's no clear reference to Alwyn here, but Swift has expressed that Christmas is among her favorite holidays, so it does seem to establish that the song is personal and not just about some random, ~theoretical~ love story.

Here's the chorus:

Can I go where you go? / Can we always be this close forever and ever? / And ah, take me out, and take me home / You're my, my, my, my lover

Here , Swift seems to be singing about how she wants to be close to the one she's with forever. And who is she dating right now? None other than Joe Alwyn!

The second verse is where things get really explicitly Joe-Alwyn-ey:

We could let our friends crash in the living room / This is our place, we make the call / And I'm highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you / I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all

That "three summers" reference definitely isn't random. Swift met Jow Alwyn at the Met Gala in May 2016, which would mean that they've been together for three summers to date. This line seems to be the clearest indication this love song is specifically about Alwyn.

Then the bridge comes and sweeps this love story away:

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you / Swear to be over-dramatic and true to my lover / And you'll save all your dirtiest jokes for me / And at every table, I'll save you a seat, lover

While there's no direct reference to Alwyn in these lyrics, the setup of the bridge places Swift at a wedding and almost sounds like her wedding vows. "I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover," is a line that seems to hint that Alwyn is magnetic and a major force in Swift's life, which is no small thing.

Of course, Swift doesn't name Alwyn in "Lover" and I'm just speculating here. But, honestly, this song isn't rocket science. I think it's pretty safe to say "Lover" is Swift's love letter to her lover, Joe Alwyn.