Taylor Swift is back with new music, y'all, and Swifties are already clamoring for a brand new album after she dropped "ME!" at midnight on Friday, April 26. After all, it's been a hot minute since Reputation gave us hits like "End Game" and "Delicate," and TBH, I'm so here for the star's return to a more poppy sound as well as her stunning visuals in her newest track. Naturally, fans are already looking ahead to new material, and this theory Taylor Swift's new single is "Lover" is scoping out some clues from her "ME!" music video. Here's what they're saying, and why people think there's a chance her album is going to be called Awesome.

Shortly after releasing her colorful music video on Friday, the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker teased that there was more than meets the eye with her visual accompaniment to "ME!" In the comments section on YouTube, her official VEVO account wrote, "So... the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single, but I haven’t seen people finding them yet..." along with two detective emojis.

Fans rose to the challenge, combing through the visuals and any potential clues while re-watching the music video. Not only is the creation a visual feast of pastels, cats, and fun dance numbers, but there are a lot of things that you might not notice the first (or even second) time around.

At one point in the song where Swift sings, "And when we had that fight out in the rain/You ran after me and called my name," viewers are able to make out a neon sign that says "Lover" in the background. Considering that the star began her 13-day countdown to her Reputation tour by sharing a photo of her wearing a shirt with the word "Lovers" printed on it and the attention the word is given in the music video, fans are convinced that it has special significance with her upcoming music.

Swifties are also throwing out possible release dates, and some people think that the fact that there were 13 men flying with umbrellas holds a special significance.

There's also the question of what Swift's seventh studio album, or TS7, will be called. While "Lover" is also in the ring, many seem to believe that it will be called Awesome due to the fact that she sings "You can't spell awesome without 'me.'"

Only time will tell, but knowing Swift, I wouldn't be surprised if she drops more hints our way in the coming weeks. While the titles of her upcoming singles and album might be up in the air, I have a feeling that the tracks off her newest album will exude positivity.

"'ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," she told Robin Roberts during an interview ahead of the NFL draft. "With a pop song, we have an ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves."

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

There's no telling when Swift will gift our ears with TS7, but in the meantime, I'd re-watch "ME!" and air your own theories to the Twitterverse.