Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie's "Me!" Lyrics Will Help You Embrace Your Individuality

It's officially time to gather up all your Starbucks lovers and celebrate, because the mystery of Taylor Swift's new project has finally been solved! Swift first hinted that new music was coming on April 13 when she posted a countdown clock on her website. Now, on April 26, the wait is over and T. Swizzle's latest jam is finally here, you guys! And all you Swifties are going to want to pay close attention to Taylor Swift and Brendan Urie's "ME!" lyrics because they are about self-love and they are amazing.

Just a few hours before the song dropped, Swift opened up to Robin Roberts about the themes included in the song. She revealed:

"ME!" is a song about embracing your individuality and celebrating it and really owning it. I think that with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves, not worse.

That makes you want to listen ASAP, doesn't it? But first, a bit of background. Like I said, Swift was teasing the arrival of this song for a while before it finally dropped at midnight on Friday, April 26. It all started with the April 13 countdown clock, followed by a string of mysterious pastel photos posted on Swift's Instagram account every day with the succinct caption "4.26." If you just did the math, you'd realize that April 26 came exactly 13 days after April 13. And as any good Swifty know, 13 is Taylor's lucky number and also the date of her birthday (which falls on December 13).

Anyhoo, now that "ME!" is finally here, I can confirm it's a total bop and I am officially lying on the cold, hard ground. Oh yeah, I said that. But there's no denying that this baby was well worth the two-year wait. So let's take a look at the lyrics so we can commit them to memory as soon as possible.

Here's the first verse:

I know that I'm a handful, baby, uh

I know I never think before I jump

And you're the kind of guy the ladies want

(And there's a lot of cool chicks out there)

I know that I went psycho on the phone

I never leave well enough alone

And trouble's gonna follow where I go

(And there's a lot of cool chicks out there)

Then the pre-chorus:

But one of these things is not like the others

Like a rainbow with all of the colors

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you'll never find another like

Then the chorus:

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm the only one of me

Baby, that's the fun of me

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You're the only one of you

Baby, that's the fun of you

And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me

Then comes the second verse:

I know I tend to make it about me

I know you never get just what you see

But I will never bore you, baby

(And there's a lot of lame guys out there)

And when we had that fight out in the rain

You ran after me and called my name

I never wanna see you walk away

(And there's a lot of lame guys out there)

The second pre-chorus:

'Cause one of these things is not like the others

Livin' in winter, I am your summer

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you'll never find another like

Then the chorus repeats, and it all ends with this:

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm the only one of me

Let me keep you company

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You're the only one of you

Baby, that's the fun of you

And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me

Then comes the bridge:

Hey, kids!

Spelling is fun!

Girl, there ain't no I in "team"

But you know there is a "me"

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

I promise that you'll never find another like me

Girl, there ain't no I in "team"

But you know there is a "me"

And you can't spell "awesome" without "me"

I promise that you'll never find another like

Then the chorus repeats before the outro, which goes like this:

Girl, there ain't no I in "team"

But you know there is a "me"

I'm the only one of me (Oh-oh)

Baby, that's the fun of me

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

You can't spell "awesome" without "me"

You're the only one of you

Baby, that's the fun of you

And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me

I don't know about you guys, but I am loving this new era of TS so far and can't wait to see what mystery she has for us next.