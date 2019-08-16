Taylor Swift's "Lover" Lyrics Are Pretty Much Her Love Letter To Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated seventh studio album Lover is nearly here and I'm sure the anticipation is almost too much for Swifties. But Tay Tay's got y'all covered. Ahead of the album release, she dropped the lyrics for the title track. Yippee! Taylor Swift's "Lover" lyrics truly capture what it's like to be in love, and it certainly seems like her love letter to her beau, Joe Alwyn.

The message behind the song is perfectly clear. You can actually use Swift's own lyrics to perfectly capture the whole song: "You're my, my, my, my lover."

Take a look at the lyrics below:

VERSE 1

We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January

This is our place, we make the rules

And there's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?

CHORUS

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home

You're my, my, my, my lover

VERSE 2

We could let our friends crash in the living room

This is our place, we make the call

And I'm highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you

I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all

CHORUS

BRIDGE

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue

All’s well that ends well to end up with you

Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover

And you'll save all your dirtiest jokes for me

And at every table, I'll save you a seat, lover

CHORUS

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You're my, my, my, my

Oh, you're my, my, my, my

Darling, you're my, my, my, my lover

Yup, Swift certainly seems to be totally and completely in love.

Prior to this release, Swift was sweet enough to give Swifties another mini glimpse of the album by releasing one of her most vulnerable tracks to date. That's why it's number five on Lover. She announced "The Archer" over Instagram Live on July 23, just a month out from the big release. This specific track has already shaken Swifties to their core. It's an emotional machine, literally running the gamut of feels on feels. The chorus was comprised of lyrics that just about anyone could relate to. In it, Swift seemingly accepts the role she's played in some of the high-profile drama she's been involved in over the years including a row with Scooter Braun over his ownership of her backlog of music and fall-out with her on-again BFF Katy Perry reportedly over back-up dancers and fans appreciated her getting so raw and honest on the track.

With the addition of "Lover," it's looking more and more like Lover is going to be one of Swift's most vulnerable albums yet.