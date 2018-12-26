Did you get a lot of beauty products for Christmas? Perhaps even so many that you thought possibly, just maybe, you finally had enough glosses stuffed into your makeup bag to make buying more seem unneccessary, or even unappealing? Think again, because the Tarte Cosmetics' Year-End Sale 2018 is here to tempt you with up to 70 percent off of some of the brand's most-loved products and more, so you'll be back shopping beauty even sooner than you thought. This is the ultimate chance to treat yourself to the best of 2018 products, so that you can look fly AF as 2019 begins.

Many know Tarte as the brand behind the iconic sculpting Shape Tape Concealer ($27, tartecosmetics.com), beloved by almost everyone on Instagram and Youtube, but they have a ton of other incredible products worthy of just as much attention. In my eyes, one of the most noteable is their Cheek Stain ($15, originally $30, tartecosmetics.com), which was the very first product the brand created. These pigmented yet blendable blushes look so much more natural on the skin than standard powder formulas, and "Blushing Bride," the shade included in the Year-End Sale, is the perfect rosy pink to suit any and all skin tones. If you haven't tried a cream blusher before, this is definitely the perfect opportunity to experiment.

Another highly underrated item in Tarte's arsenal, IMHO? Their falsies:

Tarte is known for having powerful mascaras, but their false eyelashes are another great way to achieve a dramatic look — plus, they're lightweight, cruelty-free, and available in tons of different styles. The Dash of Lash Eye Set ($14, originally $19, tartecosmetics.com) is a $52-value that contains one pair of lashes in style "Center of Attention," a deluxe Tarteist PRO Lash Adhesive in "Black," a deluxe Sex Kitten Liquid Liner, and a travel-size Tarteist Lash Paint mascara. Seriously, what else could you need for a perfectly snatched eye look?

The Tarte item you're guaranteed to see on almost every beauty guru's vanity? A few of their fun, uniquely-shaped brushes, which are almost too pretty to use:

There are a ton of brush kits available during this sale, and one is more gorgeous tahn the next. The Let's Flamingle Brush Set ($20, originally $44, tartecosmetics.com) is a $136-value that includes five face brushes, all of which are pink with gold handles and shaped to resemble pineapples and flamingos. Equally tropical is the Minutes to Mermaid Brush Set ($25, originally $42, tartecosmetics.com), which features five brushes with handles crafted into jewel-toned chrome mermaid tails. Finally, we can't ignore how fab the Pretty Thungs & Fairy Wings Brush Set ($25, originally $42, tartecosmetics.com) is, complete with five pink and purple brushes each featuring a star-tipped end.

BTW, there are a ton of palettes included in this sale, my favorite of which is the Shape Your Money Maker Eye & Cheek Palette ($16, originally $32, tartecosmetics.com). While most of Tarte's palettes cater to either eyes or face, this unique little guy features six eye shadows, a contour powder, and a rose gold highlighter, which makes it the ultimate pick for your travel makeup bag.

If you're more into single shadows, though, you can opt to snag the Tarteist Metallic Shadows ($7, originally $14, tartecosmetics.com) for half off:

Finally, bringing it all back to Shape Tape, while the concealer itself isn't on sale, both the Shape Tape Hydrating Foundation ($19, originally $39, tartecosmetics.com) and the Shape Tape Matte Foundation ($19, originally $39, tartecosmetics.com) are essentially half off. The discount allows for a great opportunity to buy both and see which formula you want to stick with.

This sale will end on January 2, so if you need some time to decide, feel free. However, it's likely Tartelettes everywhere will try to snag the best of the best before stock runs out, so if you've got a few things in mind, I suggest you start shopping ASAP.