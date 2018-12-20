The festive holiday season is already here — don't ask me how, it just is! — and while there is so much more to do this month (I have only one present wrapped under my half-decorated Christmas tree), there are some things I'm actually excited to do. For one, I personally can’t wait to try out some of the best 2018 holiday beauty trends for myself. I'm talking everything from grown-up glitter makeup looks to shiny hair accessories that'll make you sparkle without even having to download KiraKira.

Sure, swapping gifts and baking cookies is nice, but really, it's the most wonderful time of the year to experiment with glitzy beauty looks. And don't worry, I have inspiration (and lots of it). I've gone down a rabbit hole of hair and makeup looks trending for this season that scream holiday party, and trust me, you'll want to wear these beauty styles from now until the ball drops, and even beyond. This one goes out to my beauty babes who love to make a statement, even if your plans include having dinner in your living room with your family.

Color-Blocked Lids

Chances are, you'll be running late to every holiday party this season. (Me too, don't worry!) Skip the complicated cut creases, ditch all the extra makeup brushes, and go for something that's easy to create, but looks just as major. Opt for a single shade (a bright one) and apply it on your entire lid for a color-blocked look, which is trending like wild this season.

Mod Squad

This season, party like it's the swinging '60s with Twiggy-inspired makeup and a mod hairstyle. Layer on the mascara and play with graphic eyeliner looks before trying a deep side part and an outward flip in your hair. And for some festive sparkle, slide on some rhinestone hair accessories.

Bedazzled Lids

Tory Rust

Your aunt might still be wearing her bedazzled holiday sweater from the '80s, but you can incorporate rhinestones to your look in a much chicer way. Adhere them with a dot of eyelash glue and wear them along your cat eye, on your entire lid, or on the lower lash line for some major shine.

Starry Eyed

'Tis the season of more is more, so pile on the glitter and lay it on thick this holiday-party season. Wear it on your lids, just your brow bone, or as a shiny eyeliner look. Anything goes, as long as it's sparkly.

Now that you're loaded with tons of hair and makeup inspiration, get out there and sleigh the holiday party circuit like I know you can!