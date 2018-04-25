If you're looking to achieve longer, fuller lashes without the hassle of wearing false eyelashes, then you've come to the right place. Unlike traditional mascaras, the best 3-D fiber lash mascaras can boost the length and volume of your lashes to give you the seriously-amplified look of eyelash extensions.

However, even though fiber lash mascara is a low-maintenance alternative to wearing false eyelashes, it can be slightly more labor intensive than your average mascara. That being said, the results are certainly worth the extra effort. The most common fiber mascaras feature two products: a gel that primes your lashes and fibers that adhere to your lashes to add volume and length. The application process varies depending on the individual fiber lash mascara, but it often involves multiple steps that, once finished, will give you longer, fuller-looking lashes.

Don't be fooled by the branding, though — not all fiber mascaras are created equal, and when searching for one to add to your eye makeup regimen, you want to be sure that you choose a non-irritating formula that won't smudge or flake mid-day.

From a one-step mascara for the fastest application to a cult-favorite gel and fiber duo, this roundup of the best 3-D fiber mascaras is sure to have the right one for you.

1 The OG Fiber Lash Mascara That Has A Cult-Following Not only was Younique one of the first brands to hop on the 3-D fiber lash mascara train, they quickly became the brand that set the standard for quality fiber lashes. Their formula features a black gel and fiber duo that promises to boost lash volume by 400 percent. This mascara also uses rayon fibers to create greater height and length, and collagen to condition your eyelashes. With five steps in the application process, it's a bit more time consuming than other mascaras on this list. But this classic fiber lash mascara will deliver results and can be easily removed with water and facial cleanser at the end of the day.

2 A Fiber Lash Duo That Nourishes Your Lashes This two-part 3-D fiber lash mascara system features a three-step application process that not only lengthens your lashes but nourishes them, too. Designed with collagen transplanting gel and all natural green tea fibers, these lash products, when used together, not only add to the appearance of your length and volume but nourish lashes deep down. And its water-resistant formula won't smudge or run, even if you wear it for the entire day. You can pair this system with your favorite black or colored mascara for an extra pop of color to accentuate your new length.

3 The One-Step Fiber Mascara For Those Who Are A Little Impatient While most 3-D fiber lash mascaras feature a duo to create the magnified appearance, this single product from Lash Factory switches things up and does the same thing all on its own. Designed to instantly define and lengthen lashes, this one-step product can enhance lashes up to 300 percent in a single stroke. The long-wear formula makes for an enhanced lash look that won't smudge or fade as the day goes on, ensuring you are selfie ready no matter what the day has in store for you.