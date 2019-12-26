Grab a free drink from Starbucks to help you say goodbye to the holiday season. Starbucks' Dec. 26 Happy Hour deal is a BOGO offer that will keep your holiday spirit alive. Your afternoon Starbucks run is about to get a whole lot better.

If you're already a fan of happy hour at Starbucks, then you know how it goes. But if you've yet to snap up this tasty deal, then you'll want to make your way to Starbucks between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time to enjoy the BOGO deal. When you buy a grande or larger handcrafted beverage, you'll get a second handcrafted beverage of equal or lesser value for free. The sips available in this deal include the seasonal drinks at Starbucks, like the new Irish Cream Cold Brew and the Peppermint Mocha.

To get in on this BOGO deal, you'll just need to make sure you've downloaded the Starbucks app. Then, either apply it to your mobile order or let your barista know you'd like to redeem your happy hour offer and they'll apply the discount. Although you don't have to be a Starbucks Rewards member in order to get the happy hour deal, if you are one, you'll want to pay with a card linked to your account to earn Stars on your order.

Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The coming of the new year means the disappearance of all of your fave holiday drinks until next year, so if you haven't gotten your fill of the Peppermint Mocha yet, sip them before they're gone. Thankfully, select Starbucks locations will be open on New Year's Day, so you can start 2020 with your go-to holiday coffee. The stores are set to follow holiday hours on Wednesday, Jan. 1, so hours of operation may be different than regular operating hours, so you'll want to check before you make the trip. Verify your local store's hours by making a quick call or checking online with the Starbucks locator.

Don't miss out on Starbucks' Dec. 26 Happy Hour deal if you want to save with BOGO handcrafted drinks and seasonal flavors before they disappear.