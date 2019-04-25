If you're a frequent Starbucks customer (like myself), then you've probably heard about the company's Stars. Heck, you probably have a collection of your own Stars growing in your Rewards account right now. But if you're new to the company's Rewards program, then you might be wondering how to get Starbucks Stars. Well, your curiosities came at the perfect time, because the Starbucks Rewards program recently underwent a few changes. Now, getting Stars (and redeeming them) is easier than ever.

I'll take it from the top. On April 16, 2019, Starbucks announced details about its brand new Rewards program. The new program differs from the old one in a lot of ways, and I'll tell you how. For starters, previous Rewards members had to earn 300 Stars within one year before they could start redeeming free treats. With the updated program, members can earn Stars immediately and start redeeming them whenever they want. Exciting, right?

Now, you're probably wondering how you can earn Stars in the first place. Luckily, it's super easy, and there are ways to collect them both in and out of Starbucks stores. With that being said, get your Starbucks mobile apps up and running, because Stars are waiting for you.

I'm bringing the Starbucks app (for iPhones and Androids) to your attention, because it'll play a big role in getting Stars. According to Starbucks' updated Rewards Program webpage, members will have to use their Starbucks apps or a registered gift card while paying for their goodies in order to score Stars. FYI, Rewards members will get two Stars for every $1 spent — and if you visit Starbucks a lot, that'll probably add up quick.

Apparently, you can also earn Stars outside of your Starbucks store. According to the coffee company, Rewards members can apply for a Starbucks Rewards Prepaid Card or a Starbucks Rewards Visa Card and use them to get Stars. Therefore, if you're enrolled in one of those cards and make frequent Starbucks trips, your Stars will probably add up in no time.

But before you even start getting Stars, you'll need to be enrolled in the Starbucks Rewards program. In order to do so, head to Starbucks' website for Rewards and hit "Join now." That'll take you to a webpage where you can create your account and get the ball rolling. Once you're signed up, download the Starbucks app and start collecting your Stars.

After you're enrolled in the program, you'll be able to take advantage of all of its new perks. As I previously mentioned, it's gotten a few upgrades that'll make it much easier to score free food and drinks on the reg. For example, new members who start earning Stars immediately can take advantage of the new tier system, which offers specials like customizable drinks for 25 Stars or a bakery item for 50. Frequent customers who accumulate 400 Stars can even redeem Starbucks merch for the first time ever.

With that being said, start collecting your Starbucks Stars so you can redeem a treat of your own.