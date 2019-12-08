Starbucks' seasonal drinks are the holiday sips many people look forward to enjoying during the season, but if you're trying to avoid caffeine, you might think you have to stay away. Luckily, there are plenty of Starbucks' Holiday drinks that you can get with no caffeine. So, you can enjoy the flavors of the season without having to worry about being up too late or crashing after a major caffeine boost.

Starbucks offers plenty of drinks with zero milligrams of caffeine, and you can even modify some caffeinated drinks via the Starbucks app. Some seasonal drinks are automatically caffeine-free, while others require a bit of Starbucks knowledge and snooping. Some of the caffeine-free holiday drinks feature the exact same flavors as their caffeinated counterparts, so you won't miss out on that feeling of holiday cheer just because you cut out the caffeine.

1. Steamed Apple Juice

The Steamed Apple Juice from Starbucks is 100% apple juice, but steamed so it's nice and hot like an apple cider.

2. Caramel Apple Spice

The Caramel Apple Spice is a variation of the Steamed Apple Juice, with a steamed apple juice base, four pumps of Cinnamon Dolce syrup, and topped off with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.

3. Select Starbucks Crème Frappuccinos

Other options include Starbucks Crème Frappuccinos, depending on which one you choose. They're made with flavored syrup, milk, and ice and topped with whipped cream. If you want some of those sweet, chocolatey flavors of the season, you can grab a Toasted White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino.

Other Crème Frappuccinos with holiday flavors that have no caffeine include the Cinnamon Dolce Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Brulée Crème Frappuccino, Chestnut Praline Crème Frappuccino, the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and the Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino. The other holiday Crème Frapps will have some caffeiene content, so don't go ordering a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino, a Salted Caramel Mocha, or the Chocolate Cookie Crumble.

Courtesy of Starbucks

4. The Eggnog Crème Steamer & Other Steamers

The Eggnog Crème Steamer may be at the top of your list, as a holiday fave of many. With no caffeine, but tons of holiday ~flavor~, grabbing this drink made with steamed egg nog will totally put you in the spirit.

Other steamers that taste like your favorite seasonal drinks are the Caramel Brulée Crème Steamer, which is made with steamed milk and caramel brulée sauce, and the Cinnamon Dolce Crème Steamer, which uses cinnamon dolce syrup.

4. Toasted White Hot Chocolate

With steamed milk and caramelized white chocolate and no added coffee or caffeine product, you can sip this sweet drink complete with holiday sugar sparkles, white pearls, and whipped cream on top.

5. Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

The Peppermint White Hot Chocolate is ~almost~ the same as getting those Peppermint Mocha vibes with its peppermint-flavored syrup and white chocolate mocha sauce.

Beware of the other hot chocolates at Starbucks if you want to avoid caffeine, though, because most average around 25 milligrams.