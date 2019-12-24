Enjoying your favorite coffee sounds like a great way to start the new year, but holiday hours might throw a wrench in your plans. For caffeine stans wondering if Starbucks is open on New Year's Day, here's everything you need to know. Don't worry, because there's a good chance you can start 2020 with your fave latte in hand.

Starbucks says the company follows its normal holiday hours on New Year's Day, which is Wednesday, Jan. 1 this year. This means select Starbucks locations will be open on New Year's Day and the hours of operation may vary. So if you're planning to drop into a Starbucks on New Year's Day, you'll probably want to verify your local store's hours by calling ahead or visiting the Starbucks store locator.

When you visit a Starbucks on New Year's Day, you may want to grab a seasonal-inspired sip before they're gone. Like all good things, the seasonal drinks will come to an end shortly after the new year. The seasonal options this year include classics like the Peppermint Mocha and new drinks like the new Irish Cream Cold Brew.

If you're really feeling adventurous, though, there are some seasonal drink options you may want to try from the Starbucks secret menu. Though they are official Starbucks sips, you can still order them if you know the ingredients. Seasonal drinks off of the Starbucks secret menu include The Grinch Frappuccino, a Buddy the Elf Frappuccino, an Olaf Frappuccinno, and some Gingerbread Latte hacks.

Courtesy of Starbucks

While the holiday drinks are still available, you can get one of the limited-edition holiday cup designs at Starbucks if you order a hot drink. If you happen to make it into Starbucks before New Year's Day, you can grab a BOGO handcrafted beverage (grande or larger) on Thursday, Dec. 26, anytime between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. If you've been missing out on these holiday happy hour deals, make sure you've got the Starbucks mobile app and a registered account to score happy hour deals going into 2020.