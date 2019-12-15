With the holidays just around the corner, there's no better time to swing by your fave coffee spot and pick up a festive beverage. Though you're probably well-versed with Starbucks' holiday menu, there's an exciting new secret menu creation that Frozen fans won't want to miss out on. Here's how to order the Olaf Frappuccino for some good ol' holiday sippin'.

Inspired by Frozen 2, Starbucks' Olaf Frappuccino is the latest unofficial holiday drink off the secret menu, courtesy of the food blog Totally the Bomb. It's an adorable beverage that'll capture your heart just like the movie's iconic character. Since it's not officially endorsed by Starbucks or Disney, you won't be able to order it off the regular menu at the coffee chain. Instead, you'll have to give your barista specific instructions on how to make the beverage — don't worry, it's super simple to do.

You'll start off by ordering a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with white mocha drizzle in the cup. Then, ask your barista to add a Snowman Cake Pop to the side. BTW, the cake pop will cost extra, but it's an essential to create the proper Olaf look-a-like. You'll finish off the snowy white sip with whipped cream and chocolate swirls, and that's it — you've got your final concoction. It's the perfect sweet beverage to enjoy with your family and friends this holiday season, and since it isn't coffee-based, even kids can drink it.

There are other secret menu drinks at Starbucks that are also perfect to try out this winter. The Grinch Frappuccino is a fun creation that has a green hue matching the famous curmudgeon of Christmas. To order the frap, you'll need to ask your barista for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with matcha powder blended in. To top off the cold drink, add plenty of whipped cream, a dash of matcha powder, and two strawberries to signify the Grinch's heart.

You can also grab a Buddy the Elf Frappuccino, which is as cheerful as the hilarious character from your fave holiday flick, Elf. The drink is made of a Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino with peppermint instead of classic syrup and topped off with whipped cream as well as red and white Christmas sprinkles. Spreading the holiday cheer is oh-so-tasty this year.